Fluent, Inc. Expands Board of Advisors, Tapping Industry Experts for Commerce Media Growth

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading provider of commerce media solutions, today announced the expansion of its advisory leadership with the introduction of its inaugural Board of Advisors. This strategic initiative brings together industry leaders with deep expertise across ecommerce, digital marketing, and consumer technology to accelerate the expansion of its Commerce Media Solutions and guide continued growth and product innovation.

The Board will partner with Fluent’s executive team to inform strategic decision-making, enhance brand and advertiser partnerships, guide the product roadmap, and identify new revenue opportunities within the evolving commerce media landscape.

An Elite Group of Industry Trailblazers

Fluent’s Board of Advisors features a roster of distinguished industry veterans who have a proven track record in scaling high-growth businesses, pioneering digital transformation, and building world-class consumer experiences.

Drew Cashmore

Drew Cashmore is a commerce executive with a deep background in building and scaling intrapreneurial ventures within major global retailers. As a former executive and original architect of Walmart Connect in the U.S. and Canada, Drew played an integral role in scaling the business beyond $2 billion, spearheading initiatives such as branding and in-store advertising strategies. He has also served as CMO of the SoftBank-backed Live Shopping platform, Firework, and is currently the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Adaptive Retail Group, a new retail innovation platform. Beyond his professional achievements, Drew is also a startup advisor, angel investor, public speaker, and thought leader in retail innovation.

Charlie Cole

Charlie Cole is a seasoned executive with deep expertise in digital transformation and ecommerce across entrepreneurial, enterprise, and corporate landscapes. A two-time turnaround CEO, he spearheaded digital evolution at Tribute Technology and FTD, modernizing technological infrastructure with a consumer-first approach. Previously, he was the first Global Chief eCommerce Officer for Samsonite while also serving as Chief Digital Officer for Tumi, driving digital strategy for both brands. His leadership spans retail, CPG, and technology, with key roles at Reckitt Benckiser (Schiff Nutrition) and Lucky Brand Jeans. Now, as President of XGEN, he brings generative AI solutions to ecommerce brands.

Shawna Hausman

Shawna Hausman is an ecommerce and digital marketing executive with expertise in driving growth for companies at key inflection points, from turnaround and launch to post-acquisition. As Principal of her own consulting practice, she advises high-growth brands like Alloy Health, Womaness, and WorkMoney on ecommerce, CRM, loyalty, and digital marketing strategies. Previously, as CMO at FSA Store, Shawna led a 300% increase in topline revenue, contributing to the company’s acquisition by H.I.G. Capital in 2024. Shawna has held leadership roles at top brands including Victoria’s Secret, Esprit, West Elm, Mission Athletecare, and American Eagle. She also serves on the Board of Advisors for CommerceNext, a community for ecommerce and marketing executives.

Jennifer Olsen

Jenny Olsen is a visionary leader with a proven track record of driving growth and transformation at public and venture-backed companies. As Chief Marketing Officer of Caleres (NYSE: CAL), Jenny led a reimagination of the company’s marketing function and technologies that increased customer loyalty and revenue across the $3B portfolio of global footwear brands. During her tenure on the leadership team, the company’s market cap increased by 40%. As CMO of UNTUCKit, Jenny transformed the marketing team and brand presentation, helping ignite a 100% increase in revenue. Jenny has held marketing leadership roles at Crate & Barrel, Yahoo!, and Gap Inc., and currently serves on the boards of Vessi (100% waterproof sneakers) and Fair Harbor (sustainable swimwear and apparel).

Brian Wong

Brian Wong is the Founding Partner at Ascii Ventures, where he invests in early-stage companies across fintech, Web3, SaaS, ecommerce, and martech. He previously co-founded Kiip, a mobile rewards platform credited with creating “moments marketing” — a breakthrough approach to consumer engagement based on real-time mobile behavior. Kiip raised over $40 million from top-tier investors and partnered with global brands including Amazon, Target, and McDonald’s before its acquisition in 2020. Named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” and AdAge’s “Creativity Top 50,” Brian is also the author of The Cheat Code, a bestselling guide to creative and entrepreneurial shortcuts published in multiple languages and featured in Forbes, CNBC, and The Telegraph.

Strategic Counsel for a New Era of Commerce Media

“We’re honored to bring together such a dynamic and accomplished group for our Board of Advisors,” said Jessica Batty, SVP of Marketing at Fluent. “Their deep expertise in retail, ecommerce, and digital transformation will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence and deliver leading-edge commerce media solutions for partners and advertisers.”

The formation of the Board of Advisors builds on Fluent’s strong momentum in commerce media, following triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth in its unaudited Q4 results. By bringing together top industry talent, Fluent reaffirms its commitment to innovation, strategic leadership, and delivering scalable solutions that empower brands to maximize revenue opportunities and create more meaningful consumer experiences.

