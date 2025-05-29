Genetec maintains profitability in Q3FY2025 on higher revenue

Key Financial Performance Highlights for Q3FY2025:

Group’s total revenue for the quarter jumps to RM75.1 million, with e-mobility and energy storage segments as primary contributors, followed by electronics

Performance for the quarter supported by prompt execution of outstanding orders from FY2024 and progress on new scopes secured within existing client base

Both PBT and PAT stand at RM3.2 million for the quarter under review

GP, PBT, PAT, and PATAMI margins recorded at 11.6%, 4.3%, 4.3% and 1.1% respectively

BANGI, Malaysia, May 29, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Technology leader in providing turnkey, intelligent manufacturing automation solutions, GENETEC TECHNOLOGY BERHAD (“Genetec” or the “Company”), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended 31 March 2025 (“Q3FY2025”). The Company reported a jump in their revenue to RM75.1 million, on par with the preceding year-on-year revenue levels, supported by the delivery of outstanding and new orders across its core client base. Gross Profit (“GP”) for the quarter came in at RM8.7 million with both profit before tax (“PBT”) and profit after tax (“PAT”) at RM3.2 million, and profit after tax and minority interests (“PATAMI”) at RM0.8 million. GP, PBT, PAT, and PATAMI margins stood at 11.6%, 4.3%, 4.3% and 1.1% respectively.

While the Q3FY2025 revenue marked a return to revenue levels previously seen in FY2024, profit margins and PAT for the quarter fell compared with the previous quarter’s PAT of RM6.3 million. The Company noted that this was due to several deliveries in the quarter involving new scopes which involved one-off, non-recurring expenses. Genetec expects margin to normalise in upcoming quarters.

Managing Director and Co-founder of Genetec, Chin Kem Weng commented, “Our top-line performance reflects a pickup in project execution and a healthy pipeline on the back of our ongoing client engagement. The margin dip this quarter is temporary, contributed by one-off expenses tied to the new project scopes and are not recurring. As such, we are confident that we will see a recovery in the margins in the coming quarters as project maturity and margin discipline for the new scopes improve. Genetec’s focus remains on deepening our partnerships with clients in key sectors like electric vehicle (“EV”), automotives, and energy storage, while we continue to seek meaningful diversification.”

Amid the ongoing shifts in global trade dynamics and supply chain strategies, Genetec sees structural tailwinds supporting its growth trajectory. As manufacturers reassess production footprints and strengthen operational resilience, there is an upward demand for flexible, cost-competitive and reliable high-quality automation solutions. Genetec’s Malaysia-based production model, combined with a proven international track record, deep technical expertise, and agile manufacturing capabilities, positions the Company well to support clients adapting to these changes.

The Company remains focused on deepening its engagement with existing customers while exploring opportunities to broaden its client base. In addition to pursuing new scopes within existing clients’ operations, Genetec has actively participated in several international exhibitions and industry events in recent months, which have generated encouraging business leads. These engagements mark early steps toward potential entry into new industries and segments, in line with the Company’s longer-term strategy to diversify and grow.

Genetec is also actively managing its current production load while progressing its EPIC plant expansion, scheduled for completion in early 2026. The new facility will significantly increase floor space and technical capabilities, supporting Genetec’s ability to deliver on multiple high-value projects simultaneously.

“We remain focused on timely order execution, quality and cost control, and supporting our clients in a rapidly evolving industrial and technological environment. With steady project momentum, a growing base of client engagements, and strategic expansion into new sectors, we are cautiously optimistic about the road ahead. We believe Genetec is well-positioned to build on this foundation for long-term growth,” Chin concluded.

With ongoing execution across key client projects and growing interest from new industries, Genetec continues to position itself as a trusted global partner in automation.

About Genetec Technology Berhad

Genetec Technology Berhad is a public listed company on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Stock code: 0104) and a global leader in providing customised, turnkey smart factory automation solutions. With a strong international footprint, it serves a diverse range of industries including electric vehicle (EV), e-mobility and energy storage, automotive, hard disk drives (HDD), consumer electronics, appliances, and pharmaceuticals.

For more information please visit: https://genetec.net/.

