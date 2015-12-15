Recognition affirms the firm’s continued standing as a trusted advocate for injury victims in South Florida.

West Palm Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2025) – GOLDLAW has been named to the 2025 Best Law Firms list by Best Lawyers, earning a Metropolitan Tier 2 ranking for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in the West Palm Beach region. The honor highlights the firm’s continued commitment to representing injured individuals in South Florida and reinforces its reputation among top-tier Florida personal injury lawyers.

GOLDLAW Named to 2025 Best Law Firms List for Excellence in Personal Injury Litigation

The Best Law Firms list is considered a benchmark for excellence within the legal industry. Rankings are determined through an extensive evaluation process that includes peer reviews, client feedback, and a comprehensive analysis of law firm data. To qualify for inclusion, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, a directory that includes only the top five percent of practicing attorneys nationwide.

The recognition reflects years of work building a legal team committed to advocating for injured Floridians and helping them rebuild their lives, said Craig M. Goldenfarb, founder and CEO of GOLDLAW.

Established in 2002, GOLDLAW has grown into one of the most recognized personal injury law firms in Florida. With offices in West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, the firm focuses exclusively on personal injury matters, including motor vehicle collisions, slip and fall injuries, wrongful death, nursing home neglect, and other cases involving negligence. The firm’s attorneys have secured more than $1 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients across the state.

The 2025 Best Law Firms List, published by Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report, evaluates firms using a combination of qualitative assessments and quantitative data. Rankings consider client references, professional reputation, and demonstrated success in litigation.

Being included in the Best Law Firms list affirms the quality of the company’s legal strategy and the compassion the team brings to every case, Goldenfarb added. As a West Palm Beach personal injury lawyer, his personal mission has always been to deliver justice for clients and to foster a law firm culture grounded in integrity and perseverance.

GOLDLAW’s inclusion in the 2025 rankings reflects its continued influence in the field of personal injury law and its role as a resource for those facing life-altering injuries. The designation also aligns with the firm’s focus on client-first representation and its commitment to remaining accessible throughout Florida.

About GOLDLAW

GOLDLAW is a personal injury law firm based in South Florida, representing clients in West Palm Beach, Port St. Lucie, and nearby communities. The firm handles a range of personal injury claims, including car and truck accidents, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, wrongful death, and premises liability. With a legal team that brings over 300 years of combined experience, GOLDLAW works to help clients secure compensation after serious injury.

Founded in 2002 by Craig M. Goldenfarb, Esq., GOLDLAW continues to offer legal counsel grounded in knowledge, responsiveness, and accountability.

