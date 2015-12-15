Goodyear’s Sightline Tire Intelligence Software Technologies to be Featured on SDVerse, Advancing Software-Defined Mobility

Global tire leader enters the SDVerse marketplace ecosystem to promote and expand it’s innovation imprint on the Software Defined Vehicle and bring advancements to safety and maintenance

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SDVerse™, the premier B2B marketplace for vehicle software, today announced that Goodyear, one of the world’s largest tire companies, will promote its SightLine suite of tire intelligence software offerings on the SDVerse platform. Goodyear, whose state-of-the-art products and services set the technology and performance standard for the industry, is marking a bold step into the software-defined vehicle (SDV) space, introducing tire-centric software solutions aimed at enhancing vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency.

Goodyear’s suite of intelligent mobility solutions – featuring real-time tire health diagnostics, road surface sensing, and predictive maintenance insights – were designed to empower OEMs and Tier-1s the ability to integrate tire intelligence directly into core vehicle systems. SDVerse is the first online marketplace to showcase Goodyear’s expansion from hardware into the digital layer of mobility. Goodyear’s digital offerings reflect a growing industry shift towards data driven and connected platforms, where every component, including tires, contributes to a safer, more efficient driving experience.

“​Our tire intelligence technologies are at the core of our commitment to innovation” said Werner Happenhofer, Vice President of Global Tire Intelligence & Solutions at Goodyear. “Integrating these technologies into a vehicle’s controls systems represents a significant step forward in enhancing vehicle safety, performance, and efficiency. Partnering with SDVerse gives us the opportunity to collaborate with other members and OEMs as we meet the evolving demands of the industry.”

With Goodyear’s entry, SDVerse continues its mission to transform automotive software sourcing – connecting buyers and sellers, accelerating innovation, and enabling software-defined mobility at scale.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Goodyear to SDVerse,” said Prashant Gulati, CEO of SDVerse. “Goodyear’s move into software is not only bold but incredibly timely. Their presence on our platform underscores the breadth of what software-defined vehicles can become—where even tires evolve into intelligent systems contributing real-time data and decision-making capabilities across the vehicle ecosystem.”

For more information or to explore Goodyear’s software offerings, visit Goodyear at SDVerse.

About SDVerse

SDVerse is a first-of-its-kind B2B marketplace for buying and selling vehicle software. Backed by founding members General Motors (GM), Magna, and Wipro, SDVerse is accelerating the future of software-defined vehicles by providing a matchmaking marketplace for buyers and sellers that benefits the entire automotive ecosystem. Its standard-agnostic marketplace is available to all OEMs, suppliers, and any company with relevant software offerings and tools. Learn more at www.sdverse.auto.

SOURCE SDVerse