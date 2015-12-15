Horizon Microtechnologies Launches Rigorous Testing Campaign To Validate Metal-Coated 3D Microfabricated Polymer Parts

(14th May 2025, Karlsruhe, Germany) For decades, the idea of metallising 3D-printed polymer and 3D microfabricated parts has captivated engineers and researchers alike. The promise of lightweight, complex, and precisely tailored components with metallic properties and / or surfaces has always been tantalising — especially for high-performance applications such as RF and millimetre-wave technologies. Yet, history is littered with failed attempts. Adhesion issues, outgassing concerns, and mechanical instability have led many to abandon the concept, reinforcing industry scepticism about the feasibility of metal-coated polymer parts.

Horizon Microtechnologies is taking a different approach. Instead of simply advocating for the viability of its proprietary copper coating process, the company is setting out to prove it through an exhaustive, data-driven validation program. Over the coming months, Horizon will subject its coatings to a battery of tests designed to address the key concerns that have hindered previous efforts in this field.

The testing programme will cover a wide range of potential failure points. Horizon will assess the resilience of its coatings by exposing them to extreme environmental conditions, including rapid temperature changes and sustained humidity cycles, ensuring that the coating remains stable and adherent under stress. Long-term stability will also be scrutinised through outgassing tests. In addition, mechanical stresses will be assessed through vibration tests, while exposure to atomic oxygen will simulate the harsh conditions encountered in space applications in low-earth orbit.

Industry experience has shown how challenging this path can be. Companies across sectors — from electronics testing to aerospace — have attempted similar approaches with mixed success. Some have encountered fundamental limitations, while others have struggled with process scalability and consistency. Horizon acknowledges this reality but sees it not as a deterrent, but as an opportunity.

“The scepticism in the industry isn’t misplaced, it’s a reflection of real challenges that have stymied previous efforts,” says Andreas Frölich, CEO at Horizon Microtechnologies. “However, we believe that through rigorous testing and transparent results, we can demonstrate that our technology is not just potentially promising — it is precisely proven. We have already shown that our coating technologies deliver high-quality metallic films on 3D printed parts, but now is the time for empirical testing and transparent results on their durability in specific exacting applications.”

By addressing major historical failure mode head-on, Horizon aims to continue to establish its coatings as a game-changer for applications where traditional metal components are either costly, impractical, or impossible. The results of these tests will be made publicly available, setting a new benchmark for what is possible in metallised 3D-printed polymer components.

This initiative marks a turning point for the industry, moving from scepticism to certainty, from doubt to data. The end result should prove not whether metallised 3D-printed polymer parts can be made to work, but rather, how well they will work and last over time and in potentially harsh end-use environments.

