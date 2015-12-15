ibex to Showcase AI-powered CX Solutions for Utilities at the IUCX Annual Conference 2025

Helping Utilities Take Customer Satisfaction and Trust to New Heights While Reducing Operating Costs

PHOENIX, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it will be participating in the IUCX (Innovate UtilityCX) Annual Conference 2025 in Phoenix from May 6-8. The ibex utilities team will be on site to showcase how new AI-powered CX solutions can help utilities connect, engage, and deepen their customer relationships while reducing operating costs.

“AI-enabled CX solutions are a game-changer when it comes to improving customer experience and driving efficiencies,” said Bruce Dawson, Chief Sales and Client Services Officer at ibex. “ibex is a global leader in delivering cutting-edge, AI-powered contact center solutions. We offer a one-stop shop for utilities seeking to boost customer satisfaction and reduce the cost to serve. By combining the latest technology with our deep experience and insights into the unique needs of modern utilities, we can help you elevate your customer service operations wherever you are on your digital transformation journey.”

The ibex utilities team will be at booth #931 demonstrating the groundbreaking ibex Wave iX solution suite – which leverages cutting-edge Generative AI technology to deliver next-generation automated and agent-assisted customer experience, including Wave iX AI Virtual Agent and Wave iX Translate.

ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent is a sophisticated AI solution designed for seamless and scalable automated customer and brand interactions. It provides AI-driven voice and text conversations that are customized to align with a brand’s persona and specific business needs. It offers human-like, infinitely scalable, and hyper-personalized customer experiences while integrating seamlessly with existing agent support systems to facilitate swift escalation and efficient resolution of more complex customer issues.

ibex Wave iX Translate enables agents and customers to speak or type in their native language, which is then translated in real-time for understanding by both parties. This AI-powered solution enables two-way conversation in over 150 languages, improving communications and allowing CX organizations to better serve customers effectively, efficiently and cultivate stronger connections.

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific business needs and deliver real solutions for transformative outcomes. For more information on ibex Wave iX, please visit ibex.co.

The IUCX Conference is the premier annual educational and customer service conference serving electric, gas and water/wastewater utility professionals across North America and the world. Two days filled with meter-to-cash process content, topical and trending industry programs/offerings and utility role models at every stage in their CX journeys.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

