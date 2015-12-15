illumin Forecasting, Smarter campaign planning with greater clarity

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM) (OTCQB: ILLMF) (“illumin” or the “Company”), an advertising technology company, announced the launch of its groundbreaking Forecasting tool, designed to help marketers plan smarter, see further, and take action with confidence.

Fully embedded within the illumin platform, Forecasting gives marketers a clear, data-driven view of campaign potential before launch. Unlike other platforms that offer limited forecasting by channel or tactic, illumin allows marketers to plan across multiple tactics and channels simultaneously—from CTV to DOOH to native and beyond—while maintaining complete control at the most granular level. Model impact for each media element individually, then instantly roll them up into a single, cohesive campaign forecast. illumin is the only platform that combines this depth of control with a unified end-to-end projection of total impact. The result is unmatched clarity into audience reach, spend allocation, and strategic performance.

Key benefits:

Plan smarter, faster: Forecast across channels in a single, connected view.

Forecast across channels in a single, connected view. Target with precision: Define unique audience parameters for each touchpoint to maximize relevance.

Define unique audience parameters for each touchpoint to maximize relevance. Plan in real-time: Adjust budgets and CPMs directly in-platform to test and refine campaign scenarios.

Adjust budgets and CPMs directly in-platform to test and refine campaign scenarios. Unify your vision: Understand how each media element contributes to the overall campaign with one cohesive forecast.

“With illumin Forecasting, we’re giving marketers the power to forecast with clarity and control—from the individual element to the entire campaign,” said Rachel Kapcan, Chief Product Officer at illumin. “It introduces a new level of flexibility and foresight to the planning process, empowering teams to move forward with confidence.”

This launch underscores illumin’s commitment to transforming programmatic advertising by equipping marketers with the tools and insights they need to succeed in a more connected, data-driven media landscape.

For more information, please contact:

Bridget Westerholz

SVP, Marketing

illumin Holdings Inc.

416-218-9888

bridget.westerholz@illumin.com

Steve Hosein

Investor Relations

illumin Holdings Inc.

416-218-9888 x5313

investors@illumin.com

David Hanover

Investor Relations – U.S.

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1220

dhanover@kcsa.com

About illumin

illumin is evolving the digital advertising landscape by empowering marketers to achieve transformative results through its customer-centric approach. Featuring a unified canvas built around the open web, illumin lets brands and agencies seamlessly plan, build, and execute campaigns across the entire marketing funnel—connecting programmatic channels, email, and social media within a single platform. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit illumin.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.