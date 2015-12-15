insightsoftware Launches EZLease Lessor: Reduces Risk, Cost, and Complexity for Lessor Accounting

This new solution enables insightsoftware to better serve the unique needs of both lessors and lessees

RALEIGH, N.C., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — insightsoftware , the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, introduces EZLease Lessor, a lease lifecycle management solution that reduces risk, cost, and complexity for lessors. With this launch, insightsoftware solidifies its position as a trusted partner capable of managing both sides of the lease accounting equation. EZLease Lessor from insightsoftware enables organizations to streamline operations, enhance financial accuracy, and efficiently manage even the most complex lease portfolios.

Technology and equipment markets continue to shift toward leasing and subscription-based models, creating challenges in accounting, compliance, and scalability. Finance and compliance professionals face added pressure from repetitive, time-consuming manual tasks further complicating their workload. EZLease Lessor addresses these issues by automating compliance processes, eliminating tedious tasks, and providing real-time insights with customers reporting a 20% reduction in manual lease due diligence. It seamlessly supports all lease types, from operating and sales-type, to direct financing, ensuring comprehensive coverage for diverse needs.

“We understand the growing complexities organizations face in navigating evolving lease accounting requirements and adapting to models like equipment-as-a-service,” said Monica Boydston, General Manager, EPM & Controllership at insightsoftware. “EZLease Lessor was developed by listening closely to our customers, understanding their needs, and designing a product that empowers them to manage both sides of a lease agreement effectively. By addressing these challenges head-on, we are solidifying our leadership in the lease lifecycle management market and helping our customers achieve sustainable growth.”

With EZLease Lessor, finance and compliance professionals gain capabilities far beyond what outdated systems and spreadsheets offer. They can:

Achieve Effortless Compliance : Generate accurate, audit-ready reports with built-in compliance to International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 16 and Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 842, eliminating time-consuming manual adjustments.

: Generate accurate, audit-ready reports with built-in compliance to International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 16 and Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 842, eliminating time-consuming manual adjustments. Automate Repetitive Processes : Reduce errors and accelerate workflow with tools that handle tasks like creating journal entries and syncing records with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. This allows teams to focus on higher-value, strategic tasks.

: Reduce errors and accelerate workflow with tools that handle tasks like creating journal entries and syncing records with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. This allows teams to focus on higher-value, strategic tasks. Grow Without Operational Bottlenecks : Seamlessly scale lease management to adapt to higher lease volumes and complex agreements. A user-friendly interface and powerful integrations ensure that growth does not lead to chaos.

: Seamlessly scale lease management to adapt to higher lease volumes and complex agreements. A user-friendly interface and powerful integrations ensure that growth does not lead to chaos. Reduce Stress and Save Time: Leverage modern, reliable tools that remove redundancies, speed up month-end closings, and simplify portfolio oversight, creating more time for impactful decision-making.

insightsoftware oversees and automates over 1.4 million leases, representing more than $150 billion in value. Available globally, EZLease Lessor streamlines lessor accounting, helping businesses enhance efficiency and maintain compliance with ease. Join the “Your Guide to Lessor Accounting” webinar on May 7, 2025, at 2 pm ET to learn more about how EZLease Lessor simplifies lease management and drives operational success. Register here.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

Media Contacts

Inkhouse for insightsoftware

insightsoftware@inkhouse.com