International Healthcare Week kicks off today

– The Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) gathers over 80 government officials and organisations, research pioneers, investors, and business leaders to explore international collaboration on medical technology, silver health, and healthcare systems. A dedicated “Silver Health Chapter” debuts this year to spotlight the ageing population.

– Renowned speakers include Prof John Hardy, the “father of Alzheimer’s disease genetic studies”; Dr Victor Yosef Melt Campos, Chair (2024-2025) of APEC Health Working Group and General Director of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Health of Peru; and Martin Taylor, Representative to China of the World Health Organization. They will share insights on the latest developments in medical innovation.

– The Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair (Medical Fair) focuses on MedTech, GeronTech, and green solutions, featuring the latest medical health devices, products, and solutions including many AI-powered innovations.

– The Medical Fair has attracted some 300 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions. Participating with pavilions for the first time are Israel, Thailand, and the UK, along with debut exhibitors from Singapore, Germany, Italy and Luxembourg.

HONG KONG, May 26, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – International Healthcare Week (IHW), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), officially opened today. One of its flagship events, the fifth Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH), takes place today and tomorrow (26 and 27 May) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Under the theme Fostering Global Collaboration for a Shared Future, the summit brings together more than 80 healthcare leaders and experts from around the world to explore the future direction of the industry and collaboration opportunities. Another flagship event, the 16th Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair (Medical Fair), also kicks off today (26 to 28 May), and features some 300 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions, showcasing cutting-edge MedTech, GeronTech, and green solutions, including many AI-powered innovations, to foster global industry collaboration.

The ASGH opened with welcome remarks delivered by HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam. “The global health sector is currently facing challenges, including a resurgence in infectious diseases, coupled with the growing needs of an ageing population and ongoing health equity concerns. These issues demand urgent attention and collective action to protect communities worldwide. Now in its fifth edition, ASGH is a key event for the global healthcare industry, and we are proud that connections made through ASGH have enabled many new investments and collaborations in healthcare innovation. Alongside ASGH, the Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair is taking place. There, you will find the latest HealthTech solutions from around the globe, with a particular focus on hospital equipment, rehabilitation, elderly care and biotech. As anchor events of the International Healthcare Week, ASGH and Medical Fair highlights Hong Kong’s commitment to working with partners to nurture an innovative health and medical sector,” Dr Lam said.

In his opening speech, Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive John Lee said: “Under the theme of “Fostering Global Collaboration for a Shared Future”, this summit reaffirms Hong Kong’s pivotal role as a leading health innovation hub in the region. Under the “one country, two systems” principle, Hong Kong enjoys unique connectivity with both Mainland China and the world. As the world’s freest economy and one of the top three international financial centres, we offer an efficient, open and fair business environment with robust intellectual property protection. We maintain free flows of information, capital, goods and talent. We are also emerging as a leading hub for scientific innovation, technological advancement and world-class education.”

Prof Cao Xuetao, Vice-Minister of the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, gave special remarks, noting: “China continues to open up and welcomes leading foreign-owned hospitals into the market through investment or joint ventures. We hope that our global partners can further localise and upgrade their mid-to-high-end products, resulting in win-win outcomes for all.”

Additionally, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), delivered remarks at the opening session via video link and stated, “The theme of ASGH could not be more appropriate given the challenges facing global health at the moment. The WHO Pandemic Agreement has been adopted recently. It was negotiated over the past three and a half years and shows a true spirit of international collaboration for global health. By working together, we can build a healthier, safer, and fairer world for all.”

Global industry leaders gather to explore opportunities for international collaboration

Today’s Plenary Session I: Shaping a More Equitable and Sustainable Health System, featured keynote remarks by Prof Lo Chung-mau, Secretary for Health of the HKSAR Government, and Feng Haicang, Level I Bureau Rank Official of Department of Consumer Goods Industry, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China.

Prof Lo Chung-mau, stated: “A sustainable health system requires talents and enough healthcare manpower. While the Government has been addressing the issue of manpower shortage through a multipronged strategy, by increasing the number of intakes for local universities and admitting qualified non-locally trained healthcare workers, the 2024 Policy Address announced that the Government supports the plan to establish a third medical school. Indeed, Hong Kong has already hosted two top 30 world class medical schools but we have the ability and the need to develop the third one which shall adopt an innovative strategic positioning in pursuit of complementary development with the two existing ones.”

The session was moderated by Prof Tsui Lap-chee, Chairman of the University of Hong Kong Foundation for Educational Development and Research, focused on key issues faced by healthcare systems in addressing global challenges. Distinguished speakers included Martin Taylor, Representative to China of the WHO; and Prof Nancy Ip, President of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. They shared valuable experiences and forward-looking insights to inspire the global healthcare field.

Prof Nancy Ip noted: “Universities are more than academic institutions. They are global connectors, neutral platforms, and also engines of innovation, uniquely positioned to bridge divides between disciplines, industries, and also nations.”

Distinguished international speakers of Plenary Session II: Fostering Global Collaboration for a Shared Future included Ambassador George Hara, Group Chairman and CEO of DEFTA Partners and former Special Advisor to the Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister of Japan. They jointly explored trends in global healthcare collaboration, injecting new ideas into constructing a more synergistic global healthcare landscape.

The summit invited Prof John Hardy, known as the “father of Alzheimer’s disease genetic studies”, Chair of Molecular Biology of Neurological Disease of UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, to share his outlook on future research and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s in the Dialogue with Global Pioneer in Health session.

Prof John Hardy remarked: “For Alzheimer’s treatment, I think that two changes can happen quite quickly: improvements in earlier diagnosis, and development of drugs that bypass the blood vessel-based amyloid. What we want to do with drugs is slow decline. If we understand what underpins that decline, it gives us targets, and we’re very excited by some of the findings in that area now.”

“Healthy China 2030” serves as the national blueprint for healthcare policy development in Mainland China. In the session Beyond “Healthy China 2030”: Driving Health Innovation, Dr Zhang Lianshan, Executive Vice President, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; and Marc Horn, Executive Vice President of Merck and President of Merck China, explored opportunities in the mainland healthcare market, analysing emerging trends in China’s healthcare innovation ecosystem to open new pathways for international collaboration with other speakers.

Diverse topics converge with forward-looking insights and the Silver Health Chapter explores new business opportunities

For the first time, the summit co-organised two thematic sessions with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology under the overarching theme Shaping the Future of Healthcare. Speakers included Prof Graham Cooke, Vice-Dean (Research) of Faculty of Medicine at Imperial College London. They focused on the potential of AI in the medical field, sharing with participants how innovative technologies are driving new breakthroughs in healthcare. Additionally, sessions on Peeking into the Future of Gene and Cell Therapies and Women’s Health in Focus were also closely aligned with global medical development trends.

Continuing today’s in-depth dialogues, more exciting sessions will be presented tomorrow. For the first time, the summit will feature a Silver Health Chapter focusing on addressing the challenging ageing societies. Speakers including Prof James L. Kirkland, Director of Cedars-Sinai’s Centre for Advanced Gerotherapeutics, will gather at tomorrow morning’s session Surfing the Silver Tsunami: Advancements in Geriatrics and Longevity Technology to delve into how to address the challenges brought by an ageing population, analysing future development trends and potential investment opportunities in the silver economy market.

Furthermore, globally renowned speakers will be present tomorrow to share their valuable experiences and insights. Wyman Li, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group; Prof Karim Asehnoune, President of National Committee for Public Hospital Research (CNCR), and other speakers will analyse how to promote the sustainable development of the healthcare industry through collaboration among different stakeholders in the session, Reinventing the Business of Healthcare through Partnerships. Prof Xu Hongxi, Distinguished Professor and Honorary Dean of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and other guests will discuss the latest developments and commercial potential of integrating Chinese and Western medicine in the session The Convergence of Chinese and Western Medicine in Global Health. Sessions on The Next Wave of Innovations in Neuroscience, Data-driven Healthcare Transforming Patient Journey and The Changing Face of Cancer will also be held tomorrow.

A global platform for healthcare resource matchmaking to foster opportunities for innovative collaboration

In addition to thematic discussions, the summit also aims to bridge global collaboration among participants. For example, the ASGH Deal-making facilitates one-on-one meetings both online and offline, aiming to connect investors and projects in the healthcare sector from around the world to promote global collaborations.

The summit has established the ASGH Business Hub, which brings together more than 170 innovative technology companies and award-winning projects from 13 countries and regions, including the mainland (Shanghai and Xiamen), Australia, and Thailand. The InnoHealth Showcase serves as a platform to explore business opportunities and innovative solutions and highlights more than 70 healthcare start-ups and projects led by the Innovation and Technology Commission, Cyberport, and six local universities. The showcase is structured around four key categories: pharmaceuticals and therapeutics, AI and Digital Health, medical devices and diagnostics, and community health and wellness. As part of the “Silver Health Chapter”, some of the showcased projects address the challenges of an ageing population, including early blood tests for Alzheimer’s disease, demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities and market potential in elderly healthcare.

Integrating global innovations to showcase the future of healthcare

The Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair also opened today, organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association (HKMHDIA). Under the theme Innovations Boosting Smart Health Experience, this year’s Fair focuses on three key areas: MedTech, GeronTech and green solutions, featuring the latest medical health devices, products, and solutions.

In the field of MedTech, UK exhibitor London Medical Exchange (Booth No: 3F-H15) presents a fully automated AI-powered patient monitoring system designed to improve patient care, transforming healthcare from reactive to proactive. Meanwhile, C2iTech (Booth No: 3F-G04), established by a research team from the School of Public Health at The University of Hong Kong, showcases a Respiratory Organoid Platform (ROP). By analysing nasopharyngeal or throat saliva samples from individuals, the platform predicts their likely response to respiratory virus infections, enabling more precise and personalised treatment by healthcare professionals.

In the GeronTech segment, Medmind Technology (Booth No: 3F-G04), from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) Pavilion, introduces an app for cognitive impairment assessment. The tool allows middle-aged and elderly users to play digital mahjong and other games, with AI used to assess their cognitive status and offer personalised brain training, helping prevent and detect early signs of cognitive decline. The system can also monitor patient conditions over time.

The Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS), participating in the fair for the first time, is showcasing a range of GeronTech and related products, covering areas such as rehabilitation and mobility assistance, cognitive impairment support for patients and carers, and smart home solutions. HKCSS is also introducing its GeronTech education and rental services, along with its online platform that enables the public to learn about and hire GeronTech equipment. Users such as the elderly, people in rehabilitation, and carers can try out products, and rent or purchase them as needed, with support from a cross-disciplinary professional team. Through the Medical Fair, HKCSS aims to attract collaboration with other businesses to expand its services and benefit a wider segment of the community.

For green solutions, MassPhoton (Booth No: 3F-H18), also from the HKSTP Pavilion, presents an ultraviolet disinfection system that combines semiconductor and smart control technologies, delivering more efficient and energy-saving disinfection for air, water and surfaces.

This year’s Medical Fair has attracted some 300 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions. Participating with pavilions for the first time are Israel, Thailand, and the UK, along with debut exhibitors from Singapore, Germany, Italy and Luxembourg. Highlighting Hong Kong’s strength in medical innovation, seven local universities, over 30 innovative technology companies at the HKSTP pavilion, and more than 20 medical enterprises brought by the HKMHDIA are participating.

The exhibition features a range of thematic zones, including Biotechnology, Hospital Equipment, Rehabilitation and Elderly Care Products, and Start-up and HKMHDIA zones. Highlight exhibits include AI-powered rehabilitation systems, portable ultrasound diagnostic systems, and smart hospital robots, demonstrating the frontiers of medical and healthcare technology.

During the Medical Fair, there will be forums, seminars and networking receptions. Two forums focused on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) healthcare sector will take place tomorrow. The morning forum titled The MedTech Nexus of the Greater Bay Area, which is co-organised with the HKMHDIA, will feature industry experts sharing insights on intellectual property strategies for biomedical innovation, ways to integrate resources for GBA market development, and successful experiences in promoting medical technology in the GBA. The afternoon forum titled The Latest Development of Regulatory Collaboration on Medical Devices in the Greater Bay Area will bring together experts from the Greater Bay Area Centre for Medical Device Evaluation and Inspection of National Medical Products Administration, the Medical Device Division of Department of Health, and SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd., to explore the latest developments, administrative systems and regulations in relevant fields, promoting cross-regional regulatory collaboration and fostering innovation through idea exchange.

Using the HKTDC EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, global exhibitors, industry professionals, and buyers can continue business matching via the Click2Match smart business matching platform until 4 June, encouraging more cooperation.

Aside from ASGH and the Medical Fair, IHW also features the Hospital Authority Convention, among many other industry events.

Photo download: https://bit.ly/43xCK2b

The fifth Asia Summit on Global Health, jointly organised by the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council takes place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 26 to 27 May 2025 under the theme Fostering Global Collaboration for a Shared Future Dr Peter K N Lam, HKTDC Chairman, gives a welcome address John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR, delivers opening remarks Prof Cao Xuetao, Deputy Director of the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, delivers special remarks Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, delivers remarks at the opening session via video link The summit invites Prof John Hardy, Chair of Molecular Biology of Neurological Disease at UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology. As an internationally renowned neurogeneticist, and Brain Prize recipient for “groundbreaking research on the basis of Alzheimer’s disease”, Prof John Hardy is known as the “father of Alzheimer’s disease genetic studies” ASGH deal-making facilitates one-on-one meetings both online and offline, aiming to bridge investors with healthcare projects from around the world and promote global collaboration ASGH facilitates the signing of the partnership agreements, fostering concrete collaboration in various areas of the healthcare industry. The 16th Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair, themed Innovations Boosting Smart Health Experience, focuses on three key areas: MedTech, GeronTech and green solutions, featuring the latest medical health devices, products, and solutions Medmind Technology, from Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) Pavilion, introduces an app for cognitive impairment assessment. The tool allows middle-aged and elderly users to play digital mahjong and other games, with AI used to assess their cognitive status and offer personalised brain training, helping prevent and detect early signs of cognitive decline The Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS), participating in the fair for the first time, showcases a range of GeronTech products, covering areas such as rehabilitation and mobility assistance, cognitive impairment support for patients and carers, and smart home solutions The Hungarian pavilion is once again participating in the Medical Fair, bringing devices for health assessment and medical-related courses



Websites

International Healthcare Week: https://internationalhealthcareweek.hktdc.com/en

Asia Summit On Global Health: https://www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com/conference/asgh/en

Programme: https://www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com/conference/asgh/en/programme

Speakers: https://www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com/conference/asgh/en/speaker

Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair:

https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkmedicalfair/en

List of products: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkmedicalfair/en/product

Activity schedule: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkmedicalfair/en/intelligence-hub

Media enquiries

For enquiries, please contact Yuan Tung Financial Relations Limited:

Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5691 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hk Tiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hk

HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Asia Summit on Global Health

Sharon Ha Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: sharon.mt.ha@hktdc.org Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.org Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.org

Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair

Kelly Shek Tel: (852) 2584 4537 Email: kelly.yt.shek@hktdc.org Clayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.org

Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com