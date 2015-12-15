John Snow Labs Wins 2025 Oracle Excellence Award for AI Innovation

Healthcare AI company has been recognized for its creative use of AI to tackle crucial business problems

LEWES, Del., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, today announced it has won a 2025 Oracle Customer Excellence Award in the AI category for North America. The Oracle Customer Excellence Awards celebrate the very best of business innovation, showcasing how organizations around the world—and their leaders—use Oracle technology to help reinvent business practices, reimagine the workday, and boost sales. The AI category honors the most innovative and creative use of generative AI to drive innovation and address real-world challenges to make a measurable impact.

John Snow Labs has transformed business operations by embedding AI-powered automation, predictive analytics, and real-time decision support into healthcare, life sciences, and insurance. By leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) AI infrastructure, the company has reduced costs, improved efficiency, and accelerated AI adoption across multiple sectors for its customers, reinforcing its leadership in AI-driven healthcare innovation.

John Snow Labs has optimized several of its medical language models for OCI, including Medical LLM and Healthcare NLP, enabling customers to leverage OCI’s robust infrastructure securely and compliantly and to quickly deploy and scale these models. John Snow Labs also runs its Medical Chatbot Platform on OCI, which provides tools for biomedical literature reviews, query resolution, clinical case analysis, and clinical text summarization. Applications running on OCI include FunctionalMind™, which is a specialized AI solution for functional and integrative medicine, real-world data curation in specialties like oncology and mental health, and regulatory-grade medical data de-identification. As evidenced by peer-reviewed papers, these solutions deliver state-of-the-art performance for improved decision-making, increased compliance, and higher adoption and trust of AI-driven healthcare solutions. Additionally, by using OCI’s AI-optimized cloud compute services, customers can benefit from reduced AI compute costs and energy consumption.

“OCI’s AI-optimized infrastructure and privacy-focused approach to the cloud makes it a strong choice to power healthcare AI applications,” said David Talby, CEO, John Snow Labs. “We are honored to be recognized as a GenAI innovator and are excited to continue making customers successful in putting it to good use.”

This award comes on the heels of several significant milestones for John Snow Labs, including the release of the first commercially available medical reasoning LLM and the release of Generative AI Lab 7.0, an update enabling domain experts, such as healthcare professionals, to evaluate and improve custom-built LLMs with precision and transparency.

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Medical LLMs, Healthcare NLP, Spark NLP, the Generative AI Lab No-Code Platform, and the Medical Chatbot, John Snow Labs’ award-winning medical AI software powers the world’s leading pharmaceuticals, academic medical centers, and health technology companies. Creator and host of The NLP Summit, the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

