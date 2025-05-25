Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2025) – On April 27, 2025, during the St. George’s Day Gala held at the Hollywood Museum in California, Marquess Lingyun Xiang was awarded the RSSG Medal of Honor. The medal, presented by the Royal Society of St. George (RSSG), recognizes Marquess Xiang of San Prospero for his outstanding contributions to the fields of global economy, education, and public welfare.

Lingyun Xiang was Awarded the RSSG Royal Medal of Honor by the Royal Society of St. George

The Royal Society of St. George, founded in 1894, is dedicated to promoting English culture, traditions, and patriotic spirit. Since its establishment, the society has enjoyed the support of the British monarchy, and its current patron is King Charles III.

Each year, the RSSG honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions in various fields at its annual gala.

Marquess Lingyun Xiang holds the title of Marquess of San Prospero, conferred upon him by the Austrian Royal Family and the Holy Roman Empire.

An economist living in the United States, Professor Lingyun Xiang holds certified public accountant qualifications in multiple countries. He is a recipient of the King’s Medal of the United Kingdom and the European Excellence Award, a Fellow of the Royal Society of St. George, a Lifetime Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and a Foreign Academician of the National Academy of Engineering of Ukraine.

He serves as a Lifetime Professor at the European University, a doctoral Advisor at the University of Maryland, a distinguished Professor at Peking University, and a Visiting Professor at Beijing Union University, Capital Normal University, and Shaanxi University of Science and Technology.

He was previously honored with the title of “International Charity Ambassador”.

He has served as an economic advisor to numerous countries and royal families, including the Royal Family of Thailand, the Republic of Chile, Ukraine, Turkey, Uzbekistan, the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Central African Republic, Haiti, Liberia, Libya, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, North Macedonia, Ghana, Gabon, Benin, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, and Mali, among others.

