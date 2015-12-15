MapleTech Publishes New Website

A new design, clearly accessible content, enhanced functionality, and a new blog are featured.

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maple Technologies (MapleTech), developer of the Aspire suite, a platform of integrated modules for processing personal and commercial Property & Casualty insurance, published a new website as part of the re- positioning of its brand. The new site features improved navigation; more descriptive content of Aspire’s flexibility and capabilities; a new, interactive blog called, Samaras; and easier access to contact information.

“We’ve evolved steadily since our founding in 2001,” said Matt Blackley, President and CEO of MapleTech. “Given the ways in which we’ve evolved, Aspire has evolved, and technology continues to evolve, it made good business sense to let that evolution be reflected in a commensurate evolution of our website. Samaras are the seeds from maple trees, sometimes called helicopters or whirlybirds, that spin and disseminate from the parent tree, sometimes 300 feet or more, before taking root. We call our blog Samaras, because our posts are the seeds with which we disseminate our knowledge, letting it take root with our readers.”

Aspire is a web-facing, configurable, scalable, and secure core processing system for Property & Casualty insurance. It provides all the requisite policy, billing, and claims functionality to enable insurers to improve profitability and manage risk effectively. It allows insurers to respond to market changes, client needs, and regulatory updates easily and efficiently. And MapleTech’s private cloud ensures near 100 percent uptime with guaranteed scalability, data redundancy, authentication standards, and user-determined authorization levels.

About MapleTech

Maple Technologies is the developer of Aspire, a core processing system for Property & Casualty insurance. Aspire is used by carriers, reciprocals, risk-retention groups, captives, self-insureds, and MGAs that write personal, commercial, and specialty lines. Aspire is flexible, configurable, and reliable. Available as a pre-integrated suite or as standalone components, Aspire integrates with other systems and data sources with flexible APIs. It features configurable workflows. And by streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency, Aspire helps insurers reduce costs and improve profitability. For more details please visit www.maple-tech.com/, call (732) 863-5523, or email info@maple-tech.com.

Media contact:

JoAnna Bennett

O’Brien Communications Group

(201) 341-2360

joanna@obriencg.com