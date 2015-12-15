MaxisIT Evolves to Maxis AI, Launches Enterprise-Ready Agentic AI Platform to Transform Clinical Trials in Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Industry

EDISON, N.J., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MaxisIT, a long-recognized provider of clinical data analytics platform for clinical trials, today announced its transformation into Maxis AI. This strategic evolution is marked by the introduction of the company’s innovative Agentic AI Platform, launched with the guiding principle: “Designed to Think. Built to Act.” This initiative signals a new direction for clinical development. As part of this change, Maxis AI’s new platform will support pharmaceutical and life sciences companies in achieving greater efficiency, deeper insights, and accelerated progress.

Bringing life-saving therapies to patients comes with complexity, rising costs, and lengthy timelines. Maxis AI addresses these challenges with Agentic AI, enabling systems to understand objectives, determine key steps, and execute tasks throughout clinical trials.

The launch marks a major milestone in the evolution of enterprise AI, an evolution from passive copilots and static chatbots to fully actionable, domain-aware agents that can reason, act, and adapt across complex workflows.

Built for Enterprise, Tuned for Industry

Maxis AI’s Agentic AI Platform is designed to meet enterprise requirements from the ground up. Features include:

Multi-agent orchestration for automating end-to-end workflows

for automating end-to-end workflows Built-in governance and auditability for compliance with HIPAA, GxP, 21 CFR Part 11, and other regulations

for compliance with HIPAA, GxP, 21 CFR Part 11, and other regulations Pre-trained industry agents for pharma R&D, regulatory operations, clinical trials, and patient services

for pharma R&D, regulatory operations, clinical trials, and patient services Ecosystem of 100s of integrations with various third-party systems and data sources

The core idea behind the Agentic AI platform emphasizes its capacity to lead industry in transitioning from moving from AI that answers… to AI that achieves, thereby speeding up results and supporting more informed decision-making. This platform will be the engine for a collaborative approach where AI agents and human experts work together to coordinate and improve all facets of clinical research.

“Today signifies an important new direction for our company and, we believe, Scaling Agentic AI in clinical trials isn’t just a tech lift, it’s an organizational evolution,” said Moulik Shah, CEO of Maxis AI. “Our transition to Maxis AI and our platform vision, ‘Designed to Think. Built to Act.,’ highlight our commitment to innovation. We empower partners to steer through clinical trials with greater agility, deeper insights, and streamlined processes to accelerate progress.”

Proven Results in Pharma and Healthcare

Maxis AI has already piloted its platform with early adopters in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. In a recent deployment with a large pharma organization, AI agents built on the platform demonstrated significant proof of value. Another implementation at a CRO organization improved site monitoring, reducing turnaround time from days to mins in detecting and addressing compliance issues.

“We’ve seen strong early validation: our AI agents are helping organizations operationalize AI—not just as a prototype, but in production environments. Whether it’s a clinical data agent or a site monitoring agent, we’re seeing measurable proof of value within weeks of deployment,” said Nicole Powell, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Maxis AI.

The Maxis AI Platform will enhance its suite of trusted solutions, including CTRenaissance® Clinical Data Analytics, while ensuring seamless interoperability with other clinical data platforms. This supports a smooth transition for clients and a unified industry offering. Its core INSPIRE values –Innovation, Security, Precision, Transparency, Integrity, Diversity, and Excellence – will continue guiding the development of responsible technology solutions.

About Maxis AI

Maxis AI (formerly MaxisIT) is focused on transforming drug development through the power of intelligent technology. With its forward-thinking “Maxis AI – Drug Development Agency” model and its Intelligent Platform “Designed to Think. Built to Act.,” the company helps pharmaceutical, and life sciences organizations achieve smarter, faster insights and more effective processes for superior clinical outcomes. Drawing on over 20 years of industry experience and a comprehensive suite of solutions, Maxis AI is committed to accelerating the delivery of life-saving therapies. Headquartered in Edison, NJ, Maxis AI is committed to innovation, precision, and integrity in advancing clinical trials. Explore the future of clinical development at www.maxisai.com.

