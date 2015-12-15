Mezmo Disrupts Market by Reducing Observability Cost Structure by 90%

Transparent, straightforward pricing helps companies scale without costly barriers

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mezmo , the modern observability company, today announced a simple, more predictable pricing structure for its intelligent telemetry orchestration platform. The new structure includes one component for processing and analyzing data and another for data retention: $0.20 per gigabyte ingested and $0.20 per gigabyte retained per month, respectively. That’s down from $1.80 per gig retained, delivering nearly 90% in savings. The company’s simple, transparent approach to pricing gives companies the freedom to scale without high, unpredictable costs.

The move is a response to a compounding industry problem: Infrastructure and applications have created an explosion in data from cloud, microservices and AI, causing observability costs to skyrocket. Most vendors charge premium prices — calculated in complex formulas — to process and analyze telemetry data, even as global data volumes are projected to more than double by 2028 . As a result, companies are forced to keep everything, driving up observability costs with bloated, unpredictable bills.

Mezmo took a different approach, restructuring and modernizing its backend to compress infrastructure costs while continuously enhancing its pipeline processing and data orchestration capabilities to enable greater efficiency and pass those savings directly to customers. The company saw more than a 90% reduction in infrastructure and resources and a 70% reduction in operational applications. The result? Mezmo completely transformed its approach to pricing, significantly reducing customer costs and simplifying the structure to correlate cost with value.

“We tackled the rising costs of observability head-on by taking a holistic look at how organizations process, analyze and store telemetry data,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO of Mezmo. “The result is a more sustainable, scalable and valuable model for observability data.”

Key benefits of Mezmo’s 2025 pricing:

Simple, transparent pricing for contract customers. $0.20 per gigabyte ingested, and $0.20 per gigabyte retained monthly. No confusing formulas based on CPU, data type, user count or queries.

$0.20 per gigabyte ingested, and $0.20 per gigabyte retained monthly. No confusing formulas based on CPU, data type, user count or queries. Built-in cost control. Teams can decide what data to ingest, preprocess it locally with Mezmo Edge , or send it directly to Mezmo to intelligently filter and route, retaining only what matters, wherever they need it.

Teams can decide what data to ingest, preprocess it locally with , or send it directly to Mezmo to intelligently filter and route, retaining only what matters, wherever they need it. Cold storage with rehydration. Rehydration lets users archive data to reduce spend and restore it to Mezmo when needed for analysis or debugging, balancing cost with access.

About Mezmo

Mezmo is the intelligent telemetry orchestration platform for SREs, developers and DevOps leaders. It empowers organizations to understand, optimize and respond to their observability data with unparalleled efficiency. The AI-powered solution combines data profiling, responsive pipelines and comprehensive management features to deliver enhanced visibility, cost optimization and compliance while reducing operational toil. The company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500.

