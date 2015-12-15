MineHub to Host Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results Webinar on May 29, 2025

Investor Webinar scheduled for Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET)

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2025) – MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) (“MineHub” or the “Company”), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 financial results for the period ended January 31, 2025, after market closing on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The Company will also host an investor webinar for its Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 9:00am PT (12:00pm ET). The webinar will be hosted by Andrea Aranguren, Chief Executive Officer, and Monika Russell, Chief Financial Officer, who will provide a corporate update, review the year end financial results, and discuss the Company’s outlook; followed by a Question & Answer session.

Webinar Details

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/MHUB-Q4-25-Investor-Webinar Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025 Time: 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET) Dial-in: 778-907-2071 (Vancouver local) 647-374-4685 (Toronto local) Confirmation #: 838 6830 3357

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

