Nestle and OMP Showcase Approach to Future-Ready Supply Chain at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona

BARCELONA, May 9, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – OMP, a leading provider of supply chain planning solutions, invites attendees of the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2025 to attend Nestlé’s solution provider session on May 19. The presentation will highlight how the company is transforming its supply chain across brands and regions using OMP’s Unison Planning™.

In this session, Shannon Novack, Supply Chain Excellence Expert at Nestlé, will share how the global food and beverage leader is reimagining its supply chain planning to meet increasing customer expectations in a fast-changing business environment. By leveraging advanced planning technology like Unison Planning, managing organizational change, and scalingfuture-fit capabilities, Nestlé is delivering real results.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into how the company is driving adoption, overcoming transformation challenges, and aligning technology speed with organizational agility.

The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2025, held May 19-21 in Barcelona, gathers supply chain leaders to explore strategies for navigating supply chain volatility and driving future readiness. This year’s focus is on managing risk and responding to disruptions to ensure business continuity and operational excellence despite ongoing uncertainty.

As a platinum sponsor, OMP invites attendees to visit booth 307 to learn more about Unison Planning. OMP’s industry experts and leadership will be available to discuss today’s complex supply chain challenges and how their solutions are helping leading companies deliver real results.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from Nestlé and explore how smart supply chain planning solutions like Unison Planning can help future-proof your supply chain.

Session at a glance

Title: OMP: How Nestlé is turning AI and agility into real results across its end-to-end supply chain

Shannon Novack, Supply Chain Excellence Expert at Nestlé When: Monday, May 19, 2025, at 11:45 AM CET

Monday, May 19, 2025, at 11:45 AM CET Where: Spain, Barcelona, International Barcelona Convention Centre (CCIB), Room 112

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries – spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, plastics and packaging – benefit from using OMP’s unique Unison Planning™ platform.

