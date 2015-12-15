NETbuilder Named Cribl’s Global Professional Services Partner of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

NETbuilder is proud to announce that we have been recognized as Cribl’s 2024 Global Professional Services Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year. The award celebrates NETbuilder’s continued excellence in delivering high-impact, enterprise-scale observability and security data services across global markets, in partnership with Cribl.

“We are pleased to recognize NETbuilder as our 2024 Global Professional Services Partner of the Year,” said a Cribl spokesperson. “This award is a testament to your team’s hard work, innovation, and commitment to delivering the Power of Choice to our customers and revolutionizing the way companies manage their IT and security data. Your partnership has been instrumental in our shared success, and we are truly grateful for your dedication, collaboration, and trust. Your commitment to excellence sets a standard for all our partners, and we are proud to have you as a part of our network.”

NETbuilder’s recognition is rooted in its ability to consistently deliver across the full Cribl engagement lifecycle from health checks and complex SIEM migrations to Cribl activation, academy-driven training, and embedded engineering services.

“Being named Global Partner of the Year for a second consecutive year is a huge honor, and a testament to the incredible work our team delivers every day,” said Stuart Bowell, Global Head of Observability at NETbuilder. “We’ve built a model that puts delivery quality at the center, and this recognition shows it’s working. We’re proud to be part of Cribl’s journey and even more excited for what’s next.”

As the demand for smarter observability and data control grows, NETbuilder remains committed to helping enterprises make the most of Cribl’s platform: faster, smarter, and at scale.

SOURCE: NETbuilder

