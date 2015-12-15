New App Tackles Skill Gaps and Workforce Shortages in Delaware, Prioritizing the State’s Promise Communities

Delaware’s Workforce Participation rate is 59.2% as of March 2025, declining to levels seen in April 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Career Moves, the newly rebranded career advancement tool, seeks to re-energize Delaware’s workforce by making it easy to find training for in-demand skills in high-demand industries.

Delaware is taking a major step toward closing the skills gap and addressing workforce shortages with the official launch of Career Moves, a newly rebranded and expanded career advancement tool. An early version of the tool had a soft launch in October 2024 as the Delaware Career Mobility App. Today’s tool, Career Moves, has been shaped by research and feedback from Delaware residents and training providers. With this new name and rebrand, Career Moves embraces a more human, approachable, and action-oriented identity – one that meets people where they are while providing the tools, guidance, and encouragement they need to move their careers forward.

A Public-Nonprofit Partnership Leveraging Technology for Workforce Development

Created by Tech Impact, a leading 501(c)(3) that leverages technology to advance social impact and workforce training, with support from the Delaware Department of Labor and the Delaware Workforce Development Board, Career Moves demonstrates how technology and cross-sector collaboration can create innovative solutions for workforce challenges.

The platform helps residents streamline access to workforce development, education, training, and certification programs to develop the skills they need for high-growth, in-demand industries, such as Information Technology, Healthcare, Food and Agriculture, Manufacturing and Logistics, and more. Career Moves currently features more than 250 local-to-Delaware training opportunities, and the list continues to grow.

“Technology has the power to break down barriers and connect people to life-changing opportunities,” said Patrick Callihan, Tech Impact’s Chief Executive Officer. “Career Moves is proof that when public and nonprofit organizations collaborate, we can create innovative tools that make workforce resources more accessible, effective, and equitable.”

The tool is available to all Delaware residents, and with the official launch, Career Moves is particularly focused on reaching individuals in the state’s Promise Communities, where barriers like poverty, lack of transportation, and high housing costs disproportionately limit economic opportunity.

“Since our initial soft launch, we have worked closely with Delaware residents and program providers to better understand their needs and refine Career Moves to ensure it’s a tool that reduces some of the stress associated with navigating training options,” said Ryan Harrington, Tech Impact’s Managing Director of the Data Innovation Lab. “By leveraging technology and strengthening collaboration between government and nonprofit partners, we are ensuring that individuals who face the greatest challenges in securing stable, well-paying careers have an easier way to explore the abundant training opportunities and resources available in Delaware.”

Harrington’s team at The Data Lab, along with their colleagues at Message Agency, Tech Impact’s Digital Services Division, collaborated to design and develop the app. Marcus Iannozzi, Tech Impact’s Chief Digital Officer who also leads the Digital Services team, emphasized the importance of publicly funded digital tools achieving both individual and broader social goals. “Too often, digital tools intended to deliver public outcomes are not designed to meet the needs of the users who rely on them. People need to know their options, and they need flexibility. Career Moves helps them more easily find programs they can afford, fit into their schedule, and align with a future they see for themselves and their families.”

Looking Ahead: Career Moves 2.0 Coming Summer 2025

While Career Moves officially launches today, the team plans to roll out a series of app updates on the horizon. A major 2.0 release is planned for Summer 2025, bringing additional features and enhancements based on ongoing feedback. This next phase will further improve how residents seeking career advancement opportunities and program providers interact within the platform, ensuring even more effective and personalized connections to training programs.

“Our goal is continuous engagement with the community and continuous improvement,” said Harrington. “We are committed to refining and expanding Career Moves so that it remains a valuable, user-friendly tool that adapts to the evolving needs of Delaware’s workforce.”

Expanding Opportunities Across Delaware

With its official launch, Career Moves is calling on residents and workforce training providers to join the platform and help build a stronger, more resilient workforce in Delaware. The Career Moves app is free to download and available for iOS and Android users. Program providers can apply to have their program included at careermoves.org.

