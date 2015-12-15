NTT DATA Business Solutions Launches Wayfinder Assessment to Help SAP Customers Find Their Path to SAP S/4HANA Cloud

NTT DATA Business Solutions, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced the launch of its Wayfinder Assessment – a digital tool designed to assist companies currently operating on legacy SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) systems in planning their migration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

The Wayfinder Assessment helps SAP ECC customers identify an optimal transition strategy by leveraging a combination of qualitative and quantitative scoring. This tool provides companies with actionable insights tailored to their unique priorities and goals, helping to streamline their path to SAP S/4HANA Cloud adoption.

“The Wayfinder Assessment underscores our commitment to supporting customers in navigating their digital transformation journeys,” said Brandon Evans, VP, Customer Transformation, NTT DATA Business Solutions. “With approximately 25,000 SAP ECC customers still needing to migrate, the challenge of finding a tailored strategy will become even more critical as the deadline approaches. This tool will help people evaluate whether their initial thoughts on strategy align with their business processes and goals, as well as expedite the road mapping phase of their project.”

A Way to Identify or Validate a Transition Strategy

The Wayfinder Assessment is a 5-10 minute digital survey that gathers critical information about the business and applies insights drawn from hundreds of successful SAP S/4HANA Cloud implementations. Participants will gain:

Clarity : The survey asks a series of questions to help customers align business goals and preferences with the right migration approach.

Expert Insights : Participants will also receive a scorecard helping them better understand the different approaches and how their responses align with the recommended approach.

Actionable Baseline: A roadmap that serves as a starting point for more in-depth discussions with NTT DATA Business Solutions consultants.

At the heart of the Wayfinder Assessment Framework are three primary SAP migration approaches, each suited for specific organizational needs:

Greenfield (New Implementation) Ideal for companies seeking complete process re-engineering and opportunities to implement new technologies without legacy constraints.

Benefits include increased flexibility and innovation, as well as the opportunity to harmonize data and processes across the business. This phased approach involves longer timelines to establish a new organizational structure. Brownfield (System Conversion) Perfect for organizations looking to maintain historical data while transitioning with minimal disruption.

A risk-averse and cost-efficient option with shorter implementation timeframes. The shorter timeline uses a big bang implementation approach. Selective Data Transition (SDT) SDT balances between Greenfield and Brownfield approaches, otherwise known as a hybrid approach, allowing for process re-engineering, changes during conversion, and data selection.

NTT DATA Business Solutions works with our partner, Natuvion, to provide a highly automated, fast and flexible migration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud and accommodate organizational and data transformation needs. The medium-length timeline uses a phased approach.

The right transition strategy isn’t one-size-fits-all. The Wayfinder Assessment helps customers align their goals with the best migration path so they can move forward with confidence.

For more information, visit our webpage discussing SAP S/4HANA Implementation.

