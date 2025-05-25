Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc. to Present at the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 2, 2025) – Orpyx® Medical Technologies Inc. (“Orpyx”), a leader in digital health solutions for the prevention of diabetic foot complications, today announced that Justine Jones, Senior Vice President, Commercial, will present at the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Ms. Jones will deliver an overview of Orpyx’s innovative technologies and commercial strategy on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 3:30 PM ET in Room 104B.

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings. For more information, please visit: bloomburton.com/conference.

About Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc.
Orpyx is a Calgary-based med tech + touch company that specializes in personalized remote healthcare, transforming limb care for people living with diabetes. The company’s flagship product, Orpyx® Sensory Insoles, helps prevent diabetic foot ulcers and reduce the risk of amputations through real-time monitoring and remote patient care.

For further information, please contact:
Karen Smith
Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc.
Email: karen.smith@orpyx.com
Website: www.orpyx.com

