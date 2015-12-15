Ovios Launches New Indoor Collection for TikTok Brand Day, Showcasing Modular Comfort and Gen Z Style

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 30, 2025) – This TikTok Brand Day, Ovios, the beloved lifestyle brand, is stepping indoors with the debut of its new line of modular indoor furniture, perfectly designed for Gen Z’s creative, cozy, and camera-ready lives.

Ovios responds with four standout products that blend luxury, flexibility, and no-fuss convenience. From faux fur finishes to plush corduroy textures, this new collection is all about comfort that performs.

Designed for Real Life. Styled for TikTok.

Whether it’s for filming content, recharging after a long day, or inviting friends over, Ovios has created pieces that flex with real life while looking amazing online.

Key pieces in the collection include:

Ovios 114″ Cloud Sectional Sofa – Spacious, Stylish, Zero Hassle

The Ovios 114″ Cloud Sectional delivers oversized comfort with a modern modular design. Featuring a deep 69″ chaise and wrapped in durable faux leather suede, it’s soft to the touch, easy to clean, and built to last. High-density foam and coil springs provide cloud-like support, while the two-piece layout fits snugly in any space. No assembly needed-just unbox, let it expand, and enjoy a photo-ready setup in hours. Perfect for apartments, studios, or cozy content corners.

Ovios 104″ L-Shape Modular Couch – Tailored Comfort for Creative Living

This Ovios L-shaped modular sectional redefines how modern spaces function-perfect for apartments, shared studios, or anyone craving a cozy yet flexible setup. Featuring a plush 51″ chaise and deep, cloud-like seating, it’s upholstered in silky-soft corduroy that feels indulgent to the touch. Built with high-resilience foam and coil springs, it supports both comfort and longevity. With a no-assembly design, it’s ready to impress in just hours. Whether filming, relaxing, or entertaining, this sofa adapts and enhances the visual appeal of any creative corner.

Ovios Boneless Chaise Lounge – Faux Fur Luxury, Zero Assembly

Redefine relaxation with the Ovios Boneless Chaise Lounge, wrapped in ultra-soft striped faux fur for a luxe, tactile feel. Its oversized frame (66.93″ x 48.43″) and deep 47″ seat provide ample space to lounge, read, or film in comfort. With plush back pillows, wide 9.65″ armrests, and a 6-inch high-density foam cushion, it’s built for indulgent ease and everyday durability-supporting up to 400 lbs. No assembly required-just unbox and let it fluff to full shape in 72 hours. A stylish, content-friendly upgrade for any modern space.

Ovios 59″ O-Shape Modular Couch – Sculptural Style, Corduroy Comfort

Make a bold statement with the Ovios 59″ O-Shape Modular Couch, a circular floor sofa that combines artistic design with everyday comfort. Wrapped in plush corduroy that feels like silk, its unique texture and soft sheen bring warmth and elegance to any space. The boneless, modern silhouette adds a fresh edge to living rooms, bedrooms, or creative corners. Its modular build makes it easy to move, place, and style anywhere-even through tight hallways. Ideal for playful lounging, cozy conversations, or standout TikTok moments.

Ovios 5-Piece Living Room Modular Couch – Personalize Every Inch

True to Gen Z’s spirit of customization, this Ovios 5-piece modular couch offers total freedom in design. Each 32″ x 32″ unit can be arranged as a U-shape, L-shape, bed, or whatever suits the moment. The foam-core cushions reinforced with coil springs provide reliable support, while the soft corduroy finish adds a warm, inviting aesthetic. Built with mobility in mind, it’s easy to move and reconfigure-no tools required. Ideal for first homes, evolving spaces, and style experiments, this set offers endless ways to express a personal vibe.

Designed for Content-Ready Lifestyles

As TikTok continues to redefine how spaces are shared, documented, and styled, Ovios has designed its indoor furniture with content creators in mind. Clean lines, sculptural shapes, and neutral backdrops enhance any interior aesthetic without overpowering it. Each piece is crafted for real-life durability, while still shining on camera.

Easy Assembly, Instant Style

True to its Gen Z-friendly ethos, Ovios has prioritized ease of setup across the new line. Furniture ships with straightforward instructions and pre-labeled components, making it possible to unbox, assemble, and style a room in a single afternoon.

Affordably Elevated

Ovios’ commitment to accessible luxury remains at the core of the brand. The new indoor furniture collection delivers elevated design at a price point that fits first apartments, dorms, or newly independent living. It’s interior design without the intimidation-built to evolve with everyone’s aesthetic and space.

Available Now for TikTok Brand Day

To celebrate the launch, Ovios is providing exclusive special offers and limited-time bundles during TikTok Brand Day. The full collection is available for purchase at www.ovios-home.com, with curated looks, shopping tips, and styling inspiration also live on TikTok.

Whether it’s a first apartment, a refreshed content backdrop, or a reimagined sense of “home,” Ovios’ new indoor line brings stylish and authentic living into everyday spaces-perfectly aligned with Gen Z aesthetics.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253982