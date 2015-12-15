PESA Mission Video System Announces Release Targeted at New Mandates and Capabilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PESA, a US based software company with decades of experience providing Government, Defense, and Commercial video solutions, announces the availability of significant capability enhancements in support of Mission, Cybersecurity, Modernization and Cost Control. PESA’s Secura video capabilities are centered on a modern and flexible software platform allowing clients to address their mission critical needs independent of architecture (e.g. on premise, private cloud, public cloud) leveraging commercial non-proprietary hardware with peace of mind that the high bar of DOD security standards is being met.

Secura allows enterprises across Defense and National Security to integrate cost effective video and data distribution as a critical asset into their existing network including cloud, cross domain, secured edge, zero trust, and AI mission goals. Secura provides the “eyes and ears” for Command and Control (C2) Centers, Combat Information Centers (CIC), C5ISR, Field C2 Centers, Operations Centers, Border, Test Ranges, Drones and Secure Edge for DoD Intelligence, Civilian Government agencies and Commercial organizations. Secura ensures information to and from intelligent applications including AI and ML is available securely anytime, anywhere.

“The requirement to support cybersecure enhanced live video, independent of network capability solves real world problems and the need has never been greater. The current installations of legacy, proprietary, and “castle/moat” unencrypted video systems cannot meet the mission nor DoD cyber mandates. PESA Secura is the platform that delivers the future mission now,” stated Brian Thrasher, President.

Secura’s DoDIN certified advanced capabilities differentiate it from all other MVDS category products by delivering data (keyboard, mouse, CAC, other), multiple codecs, and unified control to name just a few. The latest release 5.3 includes the only solution providing multiple video codecs to support all types of networks; from high bandwidth to low bandwidth impaired wireless. New DVR record and playback capabilities as well as the integration of PESA SDI Fusion Routers into an independent NIST Fips140-3 cryptography control plane facilitates the seamless shift from legacy to modernization.

About PESA

PESA is located in Huntsville (“Rocket City”), Alabama, with 100% of SW written by US citizens conforms to the Buy American Act and CMMC. All PESA products are supported by our industry-recognized services and support team. For more information, please see www.pesa.com or contact info@pesa.com or call us at 1-800-323-PESA (1-800-323-7372).