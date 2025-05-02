Pineapple Financial Inc. (PAPL) Announces Pricing of $1.5 Million Public Offering

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 2, 2025) – Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) (“Pineapple” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian mortgage technology and brokerage firm, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 10,000,000 units, each unit consisting of either one share of the Company’s common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock at a public offering price of $0.15 per unit.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 5, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

D. Boral Capital LLC (“D. Boral Capital”) is acting as the Exclusive Placement Agent for the offering. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Company, Lucosky Brookman LLP is acting as legal counsel to D. Boral Capital.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1, as amended May 1, 2025 (File No. 333-286783), previously filed April 25, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that was declared effective by the SEC on May 1, 2025. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from D. Boral Capital LLC 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at info@dboralcapital.com or telephone at (212) 970-5150.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Pineapple Financial

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) is a leading Canadian mortgage technology and brokerage company focused on delivering the ultimate experience for mortgage brokers, lenders, and clients. Pineapple provides cutting-edge tools, marketing automation, analytics, and proprietary technology designed to simplify and enhance the mortgage process. With a growing national footprint and a commitment to innovation, Pineapple is setting a new standard for excellence in the mortgage industry.

For more information, please visit www.gopineapple.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250597