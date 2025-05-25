Pioneer AI Foundry Venture Partner, Kondor AI, Announces Name Change to “Sundae Bar PLC” Following Successful Acquisition of Ora Technology

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2025) – Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) (“Pioneer” or the “Company“) informs that its venture partners, Kondor AI PLC (“Kondor”), the UK-based technology company, today announces that it has formally changed its name to Sundae Bar PLC as part of a strategic repositioning initiative ahead of its forthcoming listing on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.

This name change reflects the company’s transition and broader vision beyond artificial intelligence and signals a new chapter of brand evolution and market engagement. The company’s ordinary shares are expected to be admitted to the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol “SUN”, with the admission anticipated to become effective on or around May 17, 2025.

Sundae Bar PLC is focused on developing a unified, two-sided marketplace designed to connect AI developers with businesses seeking scalable, autonomous software solutions known as AI agents. These agents, capable of independently performing complex tasks. The platform will provide essential tools for creating, customizing, and monetizing AI agents, streamlining the path from development to deployment much like modern e-commerce platforms have done for digital entrepreneurs. To accelerate this vision, Sundae Bar recently acquired Ora Technology PLC, whose existing infrastructure supports secure transactions, compliance, and agent management.

“The evolution of Kondor AI into Sundae Bar PLC reflects the scalability of agentic IP beyond infrastructure into consumer-facing applications. As we continue to advance Korapilot.ai, our AI trading agent in private beta, we see strong validation for Pioneer’s strategy to incubate and partner with companies that turn autonomous AI into accessible, revenue-generating products,” said Darcy Taylor, CEO, Pioneer AI Foundry Inc.

A full Schedule One announcement, including details of the intended admission, has been submitted to the London Stock Exchange and can be viewed here.

About Sundae Bar PLC

Sundae Bar PLC (formerly Kondor AI) is a next-generation consumer technology company focused on developing and investing in standout digital brands. Through a blend of strategic acquisitions and in-house development, the company seeks to deliver compelling user experiences at scale. The company’s shares are traded on the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the symbol: KNDR. For m more information visit: https://corporate.sundaebar.ai/

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. is a next-generation agentic AI venture builder, focused on developing and commercializing autonomous, revenue-generating AI agents. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Crowdform, Pioneer operates as a venture studio and IP incubator focused on AI agents at the intersection of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the Solana ecosystem.

In 2025, Pioneer launched the private beta Korapilot.ai, its first direct-to-market product, offering an autonomous AI trading agent purpose-built for crypto markets. Kora pilot reflects Pioneer’s strategy to bring agentic AI solutions from concept to commercialization.

In addition to in-house development, Pioneer has formed successful partnerships with leading AI companies globally, with several projects fully deployed and in market delivered through operating companies in which Pioneer is a significant shareholder. These partnerships focus on the intersection of revenue-generating agentic AI and DeFi.

For additional information, visit www.p10neer.ai or www.sedarplus.ca.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251986