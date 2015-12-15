DENVER, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Practice AI , in collaboration with its esteemed partner Legal Soft, is proud to announce a series of new initiatives and partnerships for May 2025. Fresh off the success of the PILMMA 2025 Super Summit, which took place from April 29 to May 2 at the Hilton Denver City Center. Practice AI is set to expand its outreach efforts, further integrating artificial intelligence (AI) in the legal domain in ways that are both innovative and ethically grounded.

A New Era Unfolds: Recapping the PILMMA 2025 Super Summit

The PILMMA Super Summit has long been recognized as the premier legal marketing and management conference designed for “serious lawyers” who are determined to create the practices they truly want rather than settling for the status quo. This year’s edition, held in Denver, Colorado, attracted top legal professionals, legal tech innovators, and forward-thinking industry leaders from across the country. The summit offered an immersive three-day experience focused on elite networking, mastermind sessions, and breakthrough strategies to redefine legal practices.

Key Highlights from the Summit Include:

Elite Networking: Attendees had the opportunity to connect with some of the most successful lawyers, legal marketers, and firm owners in the country. The event’s robust networking sessions provided fertile ground for forging relationships that promise to drive future collaborations and strategic partnerships.

The Ideal Backdrop for Innovation and Collaboration

Held at the Hilton Denver City Center, located at 1701 California Street, Denver, CO 80202, the summit provided an inspiring setting for the convergence of industry leaders and forward-thinking professionals. The city’s vibrant atmosphere and modern facilities contributed significantly to the event’s success, offering attendees both a conducive environment for learning and ample opportunities for networking.

During the summit, participants experienced a dynamic mix of keynote sessions, hands-on workshops, and interactive networking events, all aimed at fostering a collaborative spirit among legal professionals. This environment reinforced the idea that strategic partnerships, like the one between Practice AI and Legal Soft, are key to unlocking new possibilities in legal tech innovation.

Forging the Future: Initiatives and Partnership Highlights

In the coming months, Practice AI is set to launch several initiatives that build on the momentum generated by the PILMMA 2025 Super Summit. These initiatives are designed to foster continuous innovation and deeper collaboration across the legal tech community:

Educational Workshops and Seminars: Practice AI and Legal Soft will jointly host a series of workshops aimed at demystifying AI for legal professionals. These sessions will provide practical guidance on integrating AI into everyday legal practice, focusing on both technological and ethical considerations.

A Call for Collaborative Transformation

At the core of Practice AI’s mission is a clear vision: technology, when implemented with responsibility and foresight, can transform legal practice for the better. Hamid Kohan’s words at the summit resonate with this vision. “Practice AI is now intensifying its outreach efforts to forge strategic partnerships with leading legal professionals, ensuring that AI is implemented responsibly and efficiently,” he reiterated. This commitment to ethical AI adoption serves as the guiding principle for all future initiatives.

Kohan’s second remark further underscores the company’s commitment to education and collaboration. “We are committed to raising awareness on using AI the smart way. By collaborating with legal tech leaders and seasoned legal professionals, we are paving the way for a future where technology and law work in harmony to deliver better outcomes for all stakeholders.” These statements not only reflect the current momentum at Practice AI but also set the tone for a future where continuous dialogue and shared innovation drive industry progress.

Industry Impact and Looking Ahead

The transformative impact of AI in the legal field is already evident. From automating mundane tasks to providing deep insights through data analytics, AI is reshaping the way legal services are delivered. Practice AI’s initiatives for May 2025 are designed to help legal professionals adapt to these changes and harness the full potential of AI. With strategic outreach and robust partnerships, the company is leading the charge toward a smarter, more efficient legal industry.

Key anticipated impacts include:

A Shift in Legal Practice Paradigms: As more law firms begin to adopt AI-driven tools, the traditional models of legal practice are evolving. This shift is expected to lead to more agile, client-focused, and cost-effective legal services.

A Bold Step Forward for Legal Technology

The PILMMA 2025 Super Summit has laid the foundation for an exciting new chapter in legal technology. As Practice AI and Legal Soft build on the success of the event, the focus now turns to a future defined by strategic partnerships, innovative AI solutions, and a commitment to ethical, client-centric practices. The initiatives launched this May are not just steps toward technological advancement; they are a comprehensive strategy to empower legal professionals, drive efficiency, and transform legal services.

Practice AI’s renewed outreach and collaboration efforts reaffirm its position as a leader in legal tech innovation. By bridging the gap between cutting-edge AI and traditional legal practices, the company is not only redefining the future of law but also ensuring that every legal professional has the tools and support needed to excel in a rapidly evolving landscape.

As Practice AI embarks on this bold new phase, the focus remains on collaboration, continuous learning, and ethical technology adoption. The successful PILMMA 2025 Super Summit has not only provided valuable insights into the future of legal practice but also set the stage for transformative partnerships that will drive innovation for years to come. By forging strong alliances and engaging directly with the legal community, Practice AI is ensuring that the integration of AI in law is both progressive and responsible, ushering in an era of enhanced efficiency, improved client service, and sustained industry growth.

