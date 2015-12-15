Pushpay Unveils New Strategic Partnerships and Integrations to Support Church Growth and Engagement

New product integrations with Mailchimp and StudioC , and a partnership with VisitorReach , help ministries improve communication, outreach and foster deeper discipleship

REDMOND, Wash., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, today announces three new strategic partnerships and product integrations designed to further equip churches in their mission to build community and deepen connections for a greater Kingdom impact. The latest additions reflect Pushpay’s continued investment in innovation and delivering an expansive product ecosystem that supports the evolving needs of modern ministry.

Pushpay’s new partnership with VisitorReach enables churches to connect with their congregation more effortlessly through VisitorTap—a tap-to-engage technology designed specifically for churches. By using NFC technology, VisitorTap allows guests to simply tap their phones to instantly access giving platforms, digital connect cards, event sign-ups, and ministry opportunities. This seamless experience makes guest engagement easier, faster, and more intuitive. Pushpay customers receive an exclusive discount on VisitorTap, including free setup and the first 100 VisitorTap cards at no cost.

“We’re proud to expand our integration ecosystem, which is a part of a broader strategy to equip and empower ministry leaders with the tools they need to lead in a digitally connected world,” said Gruia Pitigoi-Aron, Pushpay’s Chief Product Officer. “Investing in a robust partnership and integration network helps our customers remove technology barriers, allowing them to focus more time on what matters most: their people.”

According to the company’s 2025 State of Church Technology report, 86% of church leaders agree technology helps strengthen connection in their community. Yet, communication remains the top challenge, with 51% saying it’s the area they most want technology to improve. Several of the company’s new integrations are designed to help solve that challenge:

Mailchimp Integration: A new integration with Mailchimp will enable churches to connect their ChMS data directly to Mailchimp—eliminating time-consuming manual exports and improving message targeting. Saved Searches, Groups, and Process Queues within Pushpay’s ChMS can now be synced to Mailchimp tags or audiences, allowing churches to send more personalized and timely communications. The integration will be available in late May.

Pushpay's enhanced mobile app experience now includes integration with StudioC , a technology company that helps churches strengthen discipleship and engagement through data-driven communication. The new mobile app integration helps churches guide people more intuitively through their spiritual journey by providing relevant content and next steps—helping churches deliver the right content, to the right people, at the right time.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Pushpay. Our integration is about empowering churches to communicate with clarity, compassion, and strategic impact,” said Blue Van Dyke, founder of StudioC. “Pushpay customers can now engage their congregations with personalized, data-driven messaging—right in the palm of their hands. Together, we’re not just enhancing digital tools, we’re reimagining how churches connect, disciple, and grow in a mobile-first world.”

With over 80 integrations, Pushpay integrates with the majority of the top software solutions used by churches today, delivering a comprehensive and connected technology ecosystem for its more than 15,000 customers. For more information about today’s announcement, or Pushpay’s growing integration ecosystem, visit www.pushpay.com/integrations .

