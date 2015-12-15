Rosen Law Firm Urges DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) Stockholders With Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About Their Rights

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of purchasers of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) common stock between November 10, 2023 and February 27, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). DoubleVerify operates a software platform for digital media measurement and advertising optimization services.





According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (2) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on Activation Services, the Company’s high-margin advertising optimization services segment, was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (3) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (4) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company’s profits; (5) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (6) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about DoubleVerify’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 21, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Rosen Law Firm: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions. Rosen Law Firm does. Rosen Law Firm is a recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improving corporate governance structures, and holding company executives accountable for their wrongdoing. Since its inception, Rosen Law Firm has obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

