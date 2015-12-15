Sharp Therapeutics Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 22, 2025) – Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: SHRX) (“Sharp” or the “Company“), a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to treat genetic diseases, announces the release of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and related management discussion and analysis. All dollar figures are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Scott Sneddon, Sharp’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our Q1 financial results show our continued investment in research and development programs, mainly our Gaucher’s and Progranulin programs. We spent 74% more than the comparable quarter in 2024 which has led to reaching a key milestone to nominate a clinical candidate for Gaucher’s. Our investment will continue as we aim to our next milestone of entering Phase I clinical trials in 2026.”

Recent Sharp Highlights

On April 21, 2025, STX PARTNERS LLP and Newlin Investment Company each exercised their respective common share purchase warrants of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2.5M at an exercise price of $1.45743 per share.

On May 13, 2025, the Company announced it had nominated its first clinical candidate from its GBA program for development in Gaucher's disease.

Upcoming Event

On June 5, 2025, the scientific data supporting the compounds for the Sharp Gaucher’s Program will be presented at the GBA1 Conference in Montreal starting of which Sharp is also a meeting sponsor.

About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

First-Choice Therapies for Genetic Diseases

Sharp Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company’s discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.

For additional information on Sharp, please visit: www.sharptx.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Sharp’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Sharp, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Sharp in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Sharp does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Sharp undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

