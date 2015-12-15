Sift Announces ActivityIQ and Other Innovations to Strengthen Identity Trust

Innovations spanning generative AI explainability, in-product benchmarks, and automatic chargeback labeling deliver actionable intelligence for more confident fraud risk decisioning

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sift , the AI-powered fraud platform securing identity trust for leading global businesses, today announced several new capabilities that provide fraud and risk teams with actionable intelligence they need to make more confident risk decisions and strengthen identity trust.

One of the latest capabilities, ActivityIQ, leverages generative AI to better identify and surface account takeover (ATO) fraud patterns that might otherwise go undetected. Built upon Activity Analyzer, which Sift announced earlier this year, ActivityIQ saves analysts significant time reviewing high risk sessions by summarizing risk patterns across multiple accounts simultaneously. The custom-trained LLM can save hundreds of hours, in aggregate, for customers using ATO Defense to review risky sessions in the Sift Console.

Another addition to the Sift product experience is FIBR In-Console, an innovation of Sift’s Fraud Industry Benchmarking Resource . It brings the industry’s widely recognized fraud KPI measuring tool directly into the Sift’s fraud fighting hub, allowing customers to directly compare their own key fraud metrics, including payment fraud attack, manual review, general chargeback, and fraudulent chargeback rates against their industry peers. This side-by-side comparison eliminates the need to navigate between multiple platforms to benchmark performance, enabling more efficient and confident fraud strategy decisions.

To further allow customers to make data-driven refinements to their digital risk strategies, Sift also released automatic chargeback labeling, which creates a feedback loop for Sift’s payment fraud prevention solution by automatically updating machine learning models with chargeback outcomes. Together, these capabilities create a powerful foundation for establishing and maintaining identity trust across touchpoints in the consumer journey.

“The fraud ‘attack surface’ demands both intelligence and efficiency from risk operations teams, all while maintaining great consumer experience,” said Raviv Levi, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Sift. “With our latest innovations, Sift customers can more easily establish and maintain identity trust by benchmarking their fraud KPIs against industry peers and with AI-generated insights to prevent ATO. Together, our latest capabilities equip risk teams to effectively combat fraud while fostering profitable growth.”

Sift’s latest innovations also include updates to the Sift Console such as: Search Bar Autocomplete, Sift Notifications Report, and RiskWatch Percentile Scoring in Score Threshold (STR) reporting.

To learn more about Sift’s latest capabilities, read more on the Sift blog here .

About Sift

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

