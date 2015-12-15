Spacelift Orchestration Platform Expands Enterprise Deployment Options Across SaaS, Cloud and On-Premises Environments

Spacelift is the first IaC orchestration platform to offer a seamless, enterprise-ready solution, eliminating compromises among compliance, productivity and control needs for highly regulated industries.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 13, 2025 – Spacelift, creator of the infrastructure orchestration platform that manages the entire infrastructure lifecycle, today announced expanded enterprise deployment options. Customers can now deploy Spacelift via SaaS, on any cloud, self-hosted or on-premises infrastructure – including in air-gapped environments. With these new capabilities, enterprises and organizations operating under stringent compliance, security and data sovereignty requirements no longer have to compromise between agility and control.

Until now, companies in highly regulated sectors such as financial services, health care and defense have had to choose between the speed and efficiency of modern infrastructure as code (IaC) orchestration tools and the strict control required by mandatory compliance frameworks. With Spacelift, organizations gain a unified, flexible solution that meets them where they are – without sacrificing security, governance or productivity.

“Companies shouldn’t have to pick between moving fast and staying compliant,” said Pawel Hytry, CEO of Spacelift. “With these new deployment options, we’re giving teams the flexibility to orchestrate their infrastructure securely and efficiently, whether that’s through SaaS, self-hosted cloud, air-gapped environments or a mix. Spacelift now offers the most complete range of deployment choices in the industry, built to meet the needs of highly regulated industries and complex enterprise environments.”

Delivering Full Choice Across the Infrastructure Spectrum

Spacelift enterprise deployment options now include:

SaaS : Available in multiple regions, including the United States and Ireland, to meet regional compliance needs.



: Available in multiple regions, including the United States and Ireland, to meet regional compliance needs. Self-Hosted Cloud : Customers can deploy Spacelift on any cloud provider – not only AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure, but any cloud. This flexibility also extends to emerging and regional providers, helping organizations meet data residency and sovereignty requirements wherever they operate.



: Customers can deploy Spacelift on any cloud provider – not only AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure, but any cloud. This flexibility also extends to emerging and regional providers, helping organizations meet data residency and sovereignty requirements wherever they operate. On-Premises: Full support for on-premises deployments, including air-gapped environments with no external network access, providing maximum data control and security.

With these new capabilities, Spacelift becomes the first infrastructure orchestration platform to offer a seamless, enterprise-ready solution across SaaS, cloud and on-premises environments. Competitors have traditionally focused on limited self-hosted options or cloud-first SaaS models, leaving customers with partial solutions and difficult trade-offs.

The Spacelift approach removes those barriers, empowering platform teams, security teams and developers alike to work faster while maintaining compliance with industry regulations such as HIPAA, SOC 2, GDPR and FedRAMP.

Meeting the Needs of Highly Regulated Industries

Organizations in highly regulated sectors often must maintain strict control over how their infrastructure and sensitive data are deployed, processed and accessed. Spacelift deployment options are purpose-built to help these organizations navigate requirements such as:

Data sovereignty and residency mandates



and residency mandates Security and privacy compliance for customer and operational data



for customer and operational data Operational resilience standards for financial and critical industries



standards for financial and critical industries Competitive independence concerns where hyperscaler neutrality is important

By supporting deployment models that match diverse enterprise architectures – including multicloud and hybrid setups – Spacelift ensures that companies can innovate securely without fragmenting their infrastructure strategies.

Industry Momentum for Infrastructure as Code

According to Gartner®, Market Guide for Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Tools, Chris Saunderson, Daniel Betts, Hassan Ennaciri, 14 April 2025, “The IA&O market is evolving as infrastructure delivery teams are facing increasing demands to support rapidly changing business and technology landscapes.” As we have seen, the adoption of infrastructure as code in particular continues to accelerate across industries as companies seek more agile and scalable ways to manage complex IT environments.

However, a major barrier to broader enterprise adoption has been the lack of flexible, compliant deployment models that address the specific needs of highly regulated industries. By closing this gap, Spacelift is helping enterprises overcome a key hurdle to digital transformation, ensuring that modern infrastructure orchestration is accessible to organizations of all sizes and sectors – from global banks and health care systems to emerging fintech and healthtech startups facing fast-evolving compliance demands.

These new deployment capabilities are generally available today. To learn more, visit www.spacelift.io or sign up for a demo.

More than 1,000 Attendees Expected for IaCConf

Spacelift announced in early April the launch of a first-annual conference focused on Infrastructure as Code, IaCConf. The half-day event starts at 11 a.m. EDT this Thursday, May 15, and has already attracted more than 1,500 registrations. Attendees include DevOps and Platform Engineering leads who want to hear from users, learn from experts on the front lines, and get hands-on with IaC tooling. Check out the full agenda: https://www.iacconf.com/#agenda, and registration is free.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Spacelift

Spacelift is an infrastructure orchestration platform that manages the entire infrastructure lifecycle – provisioning, configuration and governance. Spacelift integrates with existing infrastructure tooling (e.g., Terraform, OpenTofu, CloudFormation, Pulumi, Ansible) to provide a single integrated workflow to deliver secure, cost-effective and resilient infrastructure, fast.

By automating deployment and configuration, providing developer self-service, golden paths with guardrails, and an OPA policy engine, Spacelift empowers businesses to accelerate developer velocity while maintaining control and governance over their infrastructure.

Sign up for a demo or a free trial at spacelift.io.