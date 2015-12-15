Spring Update of QuarkXPress 2025 Provides New Generative AI Power, Ground-Breaking Typography Workflows and an Improved User Experience

Latest release helps designers enhance font management, increase productivity through AI and focus on creativity, with Quarky generative AI technology now available for all subscription and supported perpetual license holders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quark Software, the global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software, today announced its latest v21.1 Spring update of QuarkXPress 2025. The world’s most powerful page layout and digital publishing software accelerates project execution through support for typography workflows using Font Libraries, deeper Markdown integration, and an improved Story Editor user experience to bring writers in closer to the final design.

“This release is all about making QuarkXPress more flexible, innovative, and accessible for creative professionals,” said Ewa Gorka, Product Manager, QuarkXPress. “We’re expanding what our AI can do, making it available to even more users, including those with active maintenance plans. With features like editable tone of voice and open-ended prompt editing, we’re putting 100% control in the user’s hands.”

Ewa continued: “Additionally, the simple yet powerful Font Libraries tool offers a much cleaner way to manage large font collections, with no need for external font management apps. Plus, with foundational support for new font formats like COLRv1, we’re showing our commitment to keeping pace with evolving design standards.”

“To top it off, we’ve made meaningful accessibility and user experience improvements that make QuarkXPress more intuitive and personal than ever. Everything in 21.1 is designed to increase productivity and help people focus on creativity.”

New features and capabilities available in QuarkXPress 2025 include:

Tone of Voice & Edit with a Prompt – Pick from formal or informal tone of voice options and simplify text. Plus, designers can use natural language prompts to adjust or create their own AI-generated text.

Font Libraries – Map and manage fonts faster than ever with the ground-breaking Font Libraries tool, reducing the need for external font management apps.

COLRv1 – Enhance creative workflows with COLRv1 fonts featuring solid color support in layout and PDF and the ability to render with full fidelity in digital output.

Story Editor – New visual customization options improve accessibility and comfort. Enabling copywriters to personalize the font, size, line spacing, and toggle text styles, making long editing sessions easier and content more readable.

Additional Resources

About Quark Software, Inc.

Quark knows content. The company revolutionized desktop publishing and today provides content design, automation and intelligence software for end-to-end content lifecycle management. Customers worldwide rely on Quark to modernize their content ecosystems so they can create complex print and digital layouts, automate omnichannel publishing of mission-critical documents, and analyze production and engagement insights for the greatest return on their content investments. Quark is backed by Parallax Capital Partners and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with offices in the United Kingdom, Ireland and India. Quark. Brilliant content that works. For more information, visit www.quark.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information, press only:

Emerson Welch

VP Global Marketing, Quark

ewelch@quark.com