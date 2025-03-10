Strategy Announces ATM and BTC Activity Updates

Raised $427.0 million; Purchased 4,020 BTC; Now Holds 580,250 BTC

TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MicroStrategy® Incorporated d/b/a Strategy™ (Nasdaq: MSTR/STRK/STRF) (“Strategy” or the “Company”), the largest corporate holder of bitcoin and the world’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company, today announced updates with respect to its at-the-market offering programs and bitcoin holdings.


ATM Updates

Strategy announced updates with respect to its at-the-market offering programs:

ATM Program Summary

 

 
During Period May 19, 2025 to May 25, 2025

 

 

As of May 25, 2025

 

 

 

Shares Sold

 

 

Net Proceeds(1)

 

 

Available for Issuance and Sale

Common ATM

 

 

847,000 MSTR Shares

 

 

$348.7 million

 

 

 

$18.63 billion of MSTR Shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities Offered: Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share (“MSTR Shares”)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Size: $21 billion

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Established: May 1, 2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STRK ATM

 

 

678,970 STRK Shares

 

 

$67.9 million

 

 

 

$20.72 billion of STRK Shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities Offered: 8.00% series A perpetual strike preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share (“STRK Shares”)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Size: $21 billion

Established: March 10, 2025

STRF ATM

 

 

 

104,423 STRF Shares

 

 

$10.4 million

 

 

$2.09 billion of STRF Shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities Offered: 10.00% series A perpetual strife preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share (“STRF Shares”)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Size: $2.1 billion

Established: May 22, 2025

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

$ 427.0 million

 

 

 

 

(1) Net proceeds are presented net of sales commission.

BTC Update

Strategy announced updates with respect to its bitcoin holdings:

During Period May 19, 2025 to May 25, 2025

 

As of May 25, 2025

BTC Acquired (1)

 

Aggregate Purchase Price (2)

 

Average Purchase Price (2)

 

Aggregate BTC Holdings

 

Aggregate Purchase Price (2)

 

 

Average Purchase Price (2)

4,020

 

$

427.1 million

 

$

106,237

 

 

580,250

 

$

40.61 billion

 

$

69,979

 

(1) The bitcoin purchases were made using proceeds from the Common ATM, STRK ATM and STRF ATM.

(2) Aggregate and average purchase prices are inclusive of fees and expenses.

About Strategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated d/b/a Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR/STRK/STRF) is the world’s first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We are a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as our primary treasury reserve asset. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from our operations, we strategically accumulate Bitcoin and advocate for its role as digital capital. Our treasury strategy is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. In addition, we provide industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. We leverage our development capabilities to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications, integrating analytics expertise with our commitment to digital asset growth. We believe our combination of operational excellence, strategic Bitcoin reserve, and focus on technological innovation positions us as a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, offering a unique opportunity for long-term value creation.

Strategy, MicroStrategy, and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Strategy
Shirish Jajodia

Corporate Treasurer

ir@strategy.com

