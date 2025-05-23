sureWin Nominated for Best iGaming Platform 2025 in SiGMA Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – sureWin, one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic and fast-rising online igaming platforms, has been officially nominated for Best IGaming Platform 2025 at the esteemed SiGMA World Gaming Awards. This recognition underscores sureWin’s continued leadership in digital gaming, platform innovation, and community engagement throughout the region.

The annual SiGMA Awards honour exceptional achievements in iGaming, highlighting operators that set new industry benchmarks in technology, user trust, and global expansion. sureWin’s nomination affirms its reputation as one of the most trusted and player-focused platforms in the market today – an achievement that reflects its deep commitment to operational excellence and long-term vision.

Building a Trusted Name in iGaming

Founded by entrepreneur William Anderson, sureWin was launched with a mission to create a secure, entertaining, and locally relevant online gaming experience. In a few short years, the platform has rapidly scaled and now features top-tier providers such as PG Soft, Evolution, Jili Gaming, and Pragmatic Play. Players enjoy access to a diverse catalogue of titles spanning slot games, live games, fishing, and e-sports.

“Being shortlisted for a SiGMA Award is an honour we don’t take lightly,” said Anderson. “It’s a reflection of the trust our users place in us and the consistent effort of our team to raise the standard for what an online gaming platform can be in this part of the world.”

Engaging Beyond the Platform

sureWin’s momentum extends far beyond the gaming screen. The brand has made significant investments in cultural and entertainment partnerships across Asia. In April alone, sureWin sponsored the Neon Music Festival featuring Hardwell, the Kulit Wayang Cultural Run & Festival 2025, and the red-carpet premiere of The Skin, a local film release event.

Further cementing its industry presence, sureWin will participate in the SiGMA Expo 2025 this June, followed by support for the Honest Award 2025 in July. To close out the year, the brand will headline two large-scale lifestyle activations: the Halloween Neon Night Run 2025 in October and It’s The Ship 2025, Asia’s leading music festival at sea, in November.

Technology and User Experience at the Core

sureWin‘s rapid growth is backed by powerful technology, lightning-fast game performance, and financial accessibility. With integrations for TNG eWallet, DuitNow, and cryptocurrency wallets, users enjoy secure, flexible deposits and withdrawals with minimal friction.

The platform also offers daily promotions, VIP benefits, exclusive tournaments, and round-the-clock customer support – all crafted to deliver an engaging and rewarding experience.

Widely recognized for excellence

With more than 1,300 user-submitted reviews on Trustpilot and counting — and an impressive 4.6-star rating — sureWin stands as the most-reviewed online gaming platform globally. This distinction is not self-proclaimed; it’s built on consistently positive player feedback and a proven track record of reliability, engagement, and trust.

What’s Next for sureWin

Looking ahead, sureWin is investing in AI-enhanced security, personalised gamification, and exclusive e-sports prediction content to meet evolving player demands. More partnerships with emerging game studios and entertainment brands are also in the pipeline.

“We’re not just building a gaming platform – we’re creating a full digital entertainment ecosystem,” Anderson added. “This nomination is both a milestone and a motivator for everything that comes next.”

