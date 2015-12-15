Surgent Income Tax School Launches 2025 Comprehensive Tax Course for Aspiring Tax Professionals

Updated curriculum offers flexible online training for individuals and a turnkey solution for tax firms training new staff

RADNOR, Pa., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surgent Income Tax School, a division of Surgent Accounting and Financial Education, today announced the release of its 2025 Comprehensive Tax Course, the nation’s leading beginner tax preparer training program.

Designed for individuals looking to start a career in tax preparation and for firms seeking to train new staff, the updated Comprehensive Tax Course combines real-world application, expert instruction and flexible delivery in one online platform.

The 2025 edition includes refreshed content aligned with the latest IRS tax law updates, along with bonus resources that support new preparers in launching their career or growing their tax business. The course provides in-depth instruction on preparing individual tax returns for most U.S. taxpayers and now features updated content aligned with 2024 tax law changes, including adjustments to filing thresholds, deductions, credits and federal forms.

“Our Comprehensive Tax Course remains the industry standard for aspiring tax preparers,” said Elizabeth Kolar, executive vice president at Surgent. “We’ve updated the course for 2025 to ensure learners are gaining relevant, applicable skills that help them start earning income quickly, whether they want to work seasonally or build a long-term business.”

Available entirely online, the course allows learners to progress at their own pace with instructor support, graded exams and hands-on exercises. Students earn a certificate of completion and a digital badge, validating their credentials to clients and employers. The course also provides a strong foundation for further advancement, including pursuit of the IRS Enrolled Agent credential.

“This course isn’t just about teaching tax law; it’s about helping people build sustainable careers,” said Nick Spoltore, vice president of tax and advisory content at Surgent. “We break down complex topics into manageable, real-life scenarios so learners feel confident applying what they’ve learned.”

Training Staff with the 2025 Comprehensive Tax Course

For tax business owners, the 2025 Comprehensive Tax Course also serves as a scalable training solution for new hires. Employers can purchase the course for multiple staff members and receive access to instructor tools for lesson plans, tracking student progress, providing feedback and maintaining compliance. This cost-effective solution helps firms expand their workforce while maintaining quality and consistency.

A Unified Platform for Tax Professional Development

Surgent recently consolidated its Income Tax School offerings at Surgent.com, giving students a single destination to begin and advance their careers. Aspiring tax professionals can now train to become a preparer, pursue the Enrolled Agent credential and meet annual continuing education requirements — all from one platform.

“Bringing everything together on Surgent.com makes it easier than ever for learners to take control of their future,” said Kolar.

About Surgent Accounting and Financial Education

Surgent Accounting and Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, delivers high-impact learning solutions for accounting, finance and tax professionals. Its offerings include Surgent CPE for continuing education, Surgent Exam Review for certification prep, and Surgent Income Tax School, which provides online training for aspiring and experienced tax preparers. Through flexible, expert-designed courses and real-world application, Surgent equips professionals with the skills and credentials to succeed at every career stage. Learn more at Surgent.com.

About KnowFully Learning Group

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully’s suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance and tax professionals headlined by the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully’s healthcare education brands include American Fitness Professionals & Associates, ChiroCredit, freeCE, Impact EMS Training, Online CE, PharmCon, Rx Consultant and Psychotherapy.net. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com.

Contact:

Surgent Accounting and Financial Education

marketing@surgent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6f91770-8662-4a5d-b9db-878b6b7229b8