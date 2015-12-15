Syncfusion® Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2® Type 2 Examination

Syncfusion reports on security standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for the working order of the systems in the Essential Studio and Bold products

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 audit examination for its Essential Studio and Bold products. Additionally, the electronic signature platform BoldSign® is now Qualified Electronic Signature (QES)-certified in compliance with European Union (EU) laws.

“Secure, accurate information is the cornerstone of the prosperity of any organization,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “The successful completion of our SOC 2 Type 2 examination reinforces our ongoing commitment to create and maintain a secure operating environment for our clients’ confidential data, based upon industry standards and best practices, now and in the future.”

Successful SOC 2® Type 2 audit examination

SOC 2® reports examine controls at a service organization and are conducted within the AICPA’s Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization framework. The SOC 2® Type 2 report provides an understanding of the service organization’s suitability of the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of its internal controls. Organizations are audited based on the five trust service criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. An organization may select any or all of the trust service criteria applicable to its business; Syncfusion chose to report on all five criteria.

The independent auditing firm tested Syncfusion’s controls and examined its policies and procedures regarding operational areas like:

Cloud security.

Network connectivity.

Systems development life cycle.

Computer operations.

Logistical access.

Data transmission.

Backup and disaster recovery.

Upon completing the audit, Syncfusion received a Service Auditor’s Report with an opinion demonstrating that its policies, procedures, and infrastructure meet or exceed the stringent SOC 2® criteria. The successful completion of this voluntary examination reflects Syncfusion’s dedication to protecting its customers’ information.

BoldSign® delivers fully QES-compliant signatures

A QES offers a valid, legally binding digital signature backed by the EU’s strict security guardrails as laid out in electronic IDentification, Authentication and trust Services (eIDAS) regulations. A QES-compliant signature has the same legal power as a handwritten one across all EU countries. Additionally, BoldSign has GDPR-compliant, EU-based data centers, seamless QES identity verification, multilingual support, and a detailed audit trail for each QES-signed document. To learn more about BoldSign, QES, and other EU-specific features, visit https://boldsign.com/qes.

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion, Inc.® delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes—from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,900 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

