Syncfusion® Debuts New Open-Source .NET MAUI Controls at Microsoft Build 2025

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncfusion®, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced the release of its fourth set of open-source .NET MAUI controls at Microsoft Build 2025. These additions expand the Syncfusion Toolkit for .NET MAUI as part of the company’s continued investment in the .NET MAUI developer community.

“Microsoft Build is an incredible event and an opportunity to engage directly with our fellow cross-platform developers,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “As a trusted Microsoft collaborator, we are especially excited to debut our latest open-source .NET MAUI controls. We hope they’ll empower developers to build beautiful apps faster and with greater flexibility.”

A Growing Ecosystem of Open-Source Tools for .NET MAUI

With the latest release, the Syncfusion Toolkit for .NET MAUI now includes more than two dozen open-source controls that simplify the development of modern, responsive apps. New components in this release include:

Picker: Offers a customizable user interface for selecting one or more items from a list with support for multicolumn layouts and tailored pop-up views.

Offers a customizable user interface for selecting one or more items from a list with support for multicolumn layouts and tailored pop-up views. Date Picker: A flexible component that enables users to select a date using a structured, scrollable interface with customization options.

A flexible component that enables users to select a date using a structured, scrollable interface with customization options. Time Picker: Provides an intuitive interface to select time values with a fully customizable format, layout, and time intervals.

Provides an intuitive interface to select time values with a fully customizable format, layout, and time intervals. Date Time Picker: Combines date and time selection in a single, customizable UI, allowing for precise scheduling.

Combines date and time selection in a single, customizable UI, allowing for precise scheduling. Circular ProgressBar: Visualizes task progress in a circular format with smooth animations, segments, and customizable content at the center.

Visualizes task progress in a circular format with smooth animations, segments, and customizable content at the center. Linear ProgressBar:​​ Displays progress in a horizontal bar with support for buffer states, color ranges, and visual customizations.

These controls are fully open source, designed to integrate seamlessly into AI-enhanced development workflows, and are available now.

Syncfusion at Microsoft Build 2025

In addition to showcasing its open-source .NET MAUI tools, Syncfusion is offering hands-on opportunities for developers to explore its full ecosystem of developer solutions—including the flagship Essential Studio® library of over 1,900 components and the Bold product line, which includes tools for data visualization, help desk support, and eSignature workflows.

Syncfusion experts will be on-site to connect with developers, share product insights, and lead sessions, including:

Attendees can visit Syncfusion at Booth 205 (Level 4 in the Hub) to experience live demos, learn more about the latest releases, and access exclusive giveaways—including the Microsoft MVP Spotlight Package.

For full event details, visit the Syncfusion MS Build Showcase Page .

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion®, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes—from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,900 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

