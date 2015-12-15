TechSmith Forms Training Advisory Board to Drive Video Learning Innovation

EAST LANSING, Mich., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TechSmith Corporation , an industry leader in visual communication, today announced the formation of its Training Advisory Board, a strategic initiative aimed at further expanding the company’s tailored offerings in enterprise learning and digital training.

This newly appointed board brings together top professionals from a diverse set of industries, offering deep expertise in education, HR technology, communications, legal training, and corporate development. The group will provide TechSmith with strategic guidance as it continues to expand feature sets in its flagship Snagit and Camtasia products aimed at empowering organizations to create high-impact, scalable training content.

“TechSmith has been a critical resource for global training professionals since we began developing screen capture products over 30 years ago because we understand the importance of innovating to keep pace with our customers’ rapidly evolving needs,” said Tony Lambert, CTO of TechSmith. “Each of these board members brings a unique lens to how learning happens in the real world and across diverse industries. Their collective expertise will help shape the future of our Snagit and Camtasia product lines and ultimately elevate the value we deliver to training professionals worldwide.”

TechSmith Training Advisory Board Members

Tim Slade , Founder of The eLearning Designer’s Academy

Tim is a globally recognized and awarded speaker, author, and freelance eLearning designer. Creator of The eLearning Designer’s Academy and author of The eLearning Designer’s Handbook, Tim brings deep insight into instructional design, eLearning development, and video production.

Sara leads enterprise training strategies with a focus on end-user education, support communication, and learner engagement across internal teams.

Tracie leads enterprise-wide learning operations and technology strategy, driving scalable processes, optimized governance, and efficient learning ecosystems. Her focus is on leveraging automation, strategic governance, and technology to enhance L&D efficiency, scale organizational impact, and deliver measurable business results.

Luke is a dynamic leader in legal education, specializing in the professional development of attorneys and professional staff at the firm. He manages the new hire process, supports IT rollouts and adoption, maintains and delivers the Continuing Legal Education (CLE) process, and creates professional development initiatives across the firm.

Roberto is committed to designing international HR learning solutions that improve product usage and set new standards in instructional design excellence. He leverages cutting-edge tools, multimedia content, and user-centric approaches to fuel engagement and drive meaningful results.

John develops the final admitting exams (F.A.E.) for the Irish Chartered Accounting qualification and contributes to the evolution of the Accounting syllabus in Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Sara is a leader in the SaaS industry who draws on her diverse background in customer service, digital media design, and behavioral learning to create scalable, effective educational resources and experiences that empower users and support meaningful behavior change.

The advisory board will meet quarterly, offering feedback on product roadmap decisions, new features, plans, and more. TechSmith also plans to co-develop and collaborate on training webinars, content, and research for the benefit of the broader training community.

About TechSmith

TechSmith is the market leader in screen capture software and productivity solutions for daily in-person, remote or hybrid workplace communication and customer-facing image and video content. The company’s award-winning flagship products, Snagit , Camtasia , and Audiate empower anyone to create remarkable videos and images that share knowledge for better training, tutorials, and everyday communication. TechSmith creates easy-to-use software and provides expert training resources and unmatched support — making TechSmith the global leader for easily creating effective images and videos. To date, billions of images and videos have been created with TechSmith’s products by more than 73 million people across more than 190 countries. TechSmith is ranked as a top 10 company in G2’s Spring 2024 report and winner of a 2024 Training Magazine Network Choice Award . Connect with TechSmith on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , and Facebook . For more information, visit www.techsmith.com .

