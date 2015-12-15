Telnyx Unveils New AI Capabilities to Drive the Future of Intelligent Customer Interactions

New features from Telnyx empower businesses with smarter, personalized AI-powered communication across voice and SMS

Austin, Texas, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telnyx, a global leader in communications infrastructure, today announced a significant update to its product offering with advanced AI-driven capabilities. This launch includes groundbreaking new features such as Multimodal Conversations, AI-powered Insights, human-like Contextual Memory, an intuitive SMS Scheduling Assistant, and Dynamic Variables for real-time personalization.

Telnyx showcases these innovative solutions with a redesigned homepage, providing developers and businesses easy access to interactive demonstrations, comprehensive use-case information, detailed developer documentation, and streamlined pathways to deployment.

Our latest enhancements underscore Telnyx’s commitment to redefining customer engagement through AI-powered communication,” said Ian Reither, COO of Telnyx. “We’re excited to offer businesses smarter, more intuitive, and highly personalized conversational experiences across voice and SMS channels, all backed by our robust, carrier-grade infrastructure. With these tools, organizations can engage their customers like never before, reducing friction and driving satisfaction.”

Key features now available include:

Multimodal Conversations: Seamlessly engage customers with multimodal interactions across voice and SMS.

Seamlessly engage customers with multimodal interactions across voice and SMS. Insights: Analyze and optimize customer interactions with conversation summaries, sentiment analysis, and actionable insights.

Analyze and optimize customer interactions with conversation summaries, sentiment analysis, and actionable insights. Contextual Memory: Provide personalized, continuity-rich customer experiences by recalling details from previous interactions.

Provide personalized, continuity-rich customer experiences by recalling details from previous interactions. Scheduling Assistant: Automate and simplify scheduling workflows via intuitive SMS interactions.

Automate and simplify scheduling workflows via intuitive SMS interactions. Dynamic Variables: Enable highly tailored communications with real-time personalized information integrated dynamically into conversations.

This comprehensive launch emphasizes Telnyx’s continued evolution into a full-stack provider that combines AI and telephony, simplifying integration complexity and enhancing communication effectiveness for businesses globally.

Experience the future of intelligent customer interactions today at telnyx.com.

About Telnyx: Telnyx delivers global, carrier-grade communications infrastructure combined with advanced conversational AI, providing businesses with reliable, scalable, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Organizations worldwide choose Telnyx for its robust infrastructure, intuitive tools, and unmatched support.

CONTACT: Michael Bratschi michaelb@telnyx.com