Tesonet launches nationwide initiative bringing world-class AI tools to Lithuanian schools

Tech accelerator Tesonet has launched a nationwide initiative offering Lithuanian schools free access to two advanced AI tools, nexos.ai and Hostinger Horizons. The goal behind the initiative is to bring both teachers and students in the 9-12th grades up to speed with the latest developments in AI, ensuring Lithuanian competitiveness on the global stage.

At the moment, more than 350,000 pupils are enrolled in Lithuania’s general education school system. More than 25,000 of them will obtain their mandatory basic education this year, and 20,000 will obtain a secondary education. This means that 45,000 young people will be moving on to pursue further studies or enter the job market, which has been fundamentally transformed by the evolution and wide adoption of AI models in recent years.

According to the initiative’s organisers, the rapid development of AI is not a challenge but an opportunity for the country to ensure its talents excel on the global stage and accelerate the emergence of Lithuanian innovations. The current generation of schoolchildren has witnessed the rapid progress AI has made during the later years of their studies. And the earlier students learn how to use AI, the easier it will be for them to effectively adapt it to their needs.

“We are talking about a nationwide initiative unlocking access to the latest AI models for more than a thousand schools and hundreds of thousands of students. This is going to be a springboard that brings teachers, parents, families, and communities together, and a turning point for AI adoption in Lithuania. Estonia, Sweden and the UK have already rolled out similar initiatives, so we need to take action now – while this investment might be expensive for us, it is necessary for Lithuania and its high ambitions,” says Tomas Okmanas, co-founder of Tesonet.

“Our country maintains its prominence on the global stage thanks to our talents, even if our population numbers are quite humble. That’s why unlocking the potential of every child is crucial for Lithuania, whether they’re studying in major cities or in smaller towns. When these young people – equipped with proper AI skills – seamlessly become experts in their fields, future technology builders and startup founders, that will mark a true triumph for the Lithuanian education system. And we want to be a part of that,” adds Eimantas Sabaliauskas, co-founder of Tesonet.

Globally used AI tools to unlock Lithuania’s potential

Through this nationwide initiative, schools will gain access to AI tools developed in Lithuania that are seeing success worldwide – nexos.ai and Hostinger Horizons. These cutting-edge tools are designed to be safe to use in an educational context. So, the only limit to what students can achieve with these tools will be their own creativity.

This initiative will enable students to become familiar with the latest technologies and, crucially, to apply them in practice. AI-driven solutions are fundamentally changing how we think about programming. In today’s workplace, bringing ideas to life requires creativity rather than technical expertise. This levels the playing field for innovation and helps students build confidence and problem-solving skills while they’re still in school.

One of the rapidly growing uses of AI tools is building websites or web apps without writing a single line of code. Instead, you simply instruct the AI in natural language and provide it with feedback. Building this way allows students to unleash their imagination, achieve tangible results, and grow as people who know that they have the power to create anything they want.

How to sign up

All Lithuanian schools are eligible to participate in this initiative, with registration open at www.tesonet.ai until September 15. The program will begin on September 30, kicking off with onboarding for schools and educators, and the progress of this nationwide initiative will be regularly evaluated based on student engagement in collaboration with schools.