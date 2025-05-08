Thailand, Led by DPM Prasert, to Showcase Leadership in Hosting the 3rd UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025

BANGKOK, May 8, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – H.E. Prasert Chanruangthong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), is spearheading Thailand’s efforts as the principal host for the global academic conference “The 3rd UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025.” This prestigious event will be held from June 24-27, 2025, at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, Bangkok.

The conference is being organized under the leadership of three major Thai ministries – the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), the Ministry of Education (MOE), and UNESCO – which have joined forces to create this significant platform. The forum will bring together leaders, representatives, experts, and academics from 194 UNESCO member states to exchange perspectives, share knowledge and critical information, and develop visionary frameworks that will establish the foundation for ethical AI frameworks that are transparent, fair, and respectful of human rights in accordance with international standards, specifically the ‘UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of AI.’ This collaborative effort aims to translate principles into concrete and sustainable practices, ensuring AI development proceeds in a direction that is genuinely responsible to global society.

The conference will feature high-level policy discussions focusing on crucial topics including: human rights and balancing innovation with personal data protection in the digital era; AI policy, standards and transparent, accountable, and responsible practices; AI and the future of education, leading to transformative learning that increases opportunities; driving AI innovation and reducing inequality; and AI and the future of work, advancing sustainable digital economic development.

“Thailand is not only prepared to serve as the host country but is also ready to advance as a leader in AI ethics alongside the global community,” stated H.E. Prasert Chanruangthong

“We are eager to demonstrate our potential through a proactive role in advancing ethical considerations and AI governance policies that align with international standards. Additionally, we will present the direction of the AI Governance Practice Center, the first center for developing AI Governance capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region, which aims to promote international cooperation and accelerate the development of AI guidelines and standards in accordance with ethical principles and governance following UNESCO guidelines across numerous countries.”

In addition to the formal proceedings, conference participants will have the opportunity to experience and learn about the beauty of Thai culture up close. This includes immersing themselves in the grandeur of World Heritage sites, witnessing artistic expressions of the Thai spirit, and experiencing a lifestyle filled with unique charm. These cultural experiences not only reflect Thailand’s proud identity but also represent a significant opportunity to showcase the country’s soft power to an international audience, which will contribute to creating economic value for local areas in the future.

Beyond the main conference, the event will feature diverse and engaging side events to encourage broader participation from educational institutions, academics, and interested experts through various activities under “Bangkok AI Week 2025.” These include AI Pitching events from educational institutions, such as the “Beyond Green AI for a Thriving Future Pitch Competition” organized by the AI Engineering Institute (AIEI) and CMKL University, as well as the “Call for Papers – UNESCO Global Forum on Ethics of AI 2025” hosted by Burapha University. These side events will provide a platform for academics and experts to submit papers on ethics, governance, and sustainability related to AI, which will be presented and discussed in dedicated sessions, contributing to the establishment of ‘A Landmark in AI ethics and policy’ in Thailand.

For more information, please visit the official website at https://www.globalforumethicsai.com/ or follow the Facebook page ETDA Thailand. https://www.facebook.com/ETDA.Thailand

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com