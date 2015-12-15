The Bloat Stops Here: Neue Theory Introduces Digest + Debloat, a Science-Backed, Woman-Formulated Supplement for Sensitive Guts

Neue Theory’s DIGEST + DEBLOAT Now Available at www.NeueTheory.com

Neue Theory, the gut-first wellness brand founded by Registered Dietitian Abbey Sharp, is redefining self-care with the launch of its latest innovation: Digest + Debloat. This targeted digestive enzyme supplement tackles bloating at the source – before it starts – combining clinically backed enzymes with calming herbal extracts. It’s the second release in Neue Theory’s growing product line and a bold continuation of the brand’s belief that Gut Care is Self-Care.

“Your gut is the foundation of how you feel: physically, mentally, and emotionally,” said Abbey Sharp, Registered Dietitian, co-founder and CEO of Neue Theory. “As someone who’s lived with IBS for years, I created Digest + Debloat to be the supplement I wish I had: one that’s gentle and that actually works. It targets the various root causes of bloating and digestive discomfort with clinically backed ingredients I trust and use every day.”

With over 70% of women reporting frequent digestive discomfort and IBS affecting nearly twice as many women as men, Digest + Debloat was specifically designed with women’s needs in mind – but its science-backed formula makes it a great option for anyone looking to reduce bloating and improve digestion, regardless of gender. Digest + Debloat combines three potent digestive enzymes that target common IBS triggers, like dairy, beans, legumes and other common FODMAP foods, stopping gas, bloating and poor digestion before they start. These enzymes work synergistically with powerful anti-inflammatory ingredients including ginger, chamomile, DGL licorice, fennel seed and curcumin, that work to promote gentle motility, calm gut spasms, and reduce irritation for more comfortable digestion.

Digest + Debloat is available now in a 90-capsule bottle for a one-time purchase of $39 USD/$49 CAD or by subscription at 10% off with automatic delivery every 30 or 45 days.

Neue Theory launched in 2024 with its debut product: a 2-in-1 Probiotic Protein Powder that quickly earned rave reviews for its science-backed formulation, delicious flavor, and results you can feel. The plant-based powder delivers complete nutrition and gut support, combining pea and hemp protein, clinically studied probiotics (including Bacillus coagulans SNZ 1969 and OPTIBIOME® Bacillus subtilis BS50), and gut-loving extras like L-glutamine, digestive enzymes, ashwagandha, tart cherry, and MCTs. Fueled by strong customer demand and a fast-growing community that values transparency and trust, Neue Theory is building momentum with the launch of Digest + Debloat, solidifying its place as a go-to brand for women seeking smarter, science-first, gut health solutions.

Digest + Debloat is now available at neuetheory.com.

ABOUT ABBEY SHARP

Abbey Sharp is a Registered Dietitian (RD), award-winning author, founder of Abbey’s Kitchen, creator of the Hunger Crushing Combo™, co-founder of Neue Theory™, and mother of two. Blending science with sass, Abbey has established herself as a credible voice in the nutrition, health, and wellness space. Abbey’s core philosophy is that a pleasurable relationship with food, your body and yourself is the fundamental secret to good health. From delicious healthy recipes, digital video content, real mom truths and cheeky nutrition myth-busting, Abbey Sharp has become the go-to source for entertaining, informative, and inspirational lifestyle content to well over two million loyal followers.

ABOUT NEUE THEORY

Neue Theory is a wellness brand on a mission to bring clarity to the supplement aisle and gut health to the forefront. Co-founded by Registered Dietitian Abbey Sharp and entrepreneur Ginger Bertrand, Neue Theory creates dietitian-formulated, third-party tested supplements designed to deliver real results. With transparency, science, and self-care at its core, Neue Theory is redefining what it means to feel good from the inside out – because Gut Care is Self-Care.

