The Milken Institute 2025 Global Conference Convenes World Leaders, Visionaries, and Innovators in Los Angeles Beginning May 4

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Milken Institute’s 28th annual Global Conference opens today and runs through May 7, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Under the theme Toward a Flourishing Future, the conference will gather 1,000 speakers and 5,000 attendees from more than 80 countries—including CEOs, government officials, philanthropists, scientists, investors, cultural icons, and nonprofit leaders—to spotlight bold ideas, disruptive innovations, and actionable solutions to the most urgent global issues.





“This conference is where the world comes to connect ideas with capital, science with policy, and vision with action,” said Richard Ditizio, CEO of the Milken Institute. “In a time of division and disruption, the Global Conference is a unique space for people who are ready to take nuanced learnings from our dialogues and lead.”

From closed-door roundtables to high-impact public panels, attendees will engage in dynamic discussions, collaborative workshops, and networking events designed to foster tangible partnerships and unlock transformative ideas that move the world forward.

Key sessions will explore:

The future of artificial intelligence and its impact on global industries

Innovative strategies for climate resilience and sustainable development

Advancements in health-care delivery and public health preparedness

Economic policies to address income inequality and promote inclusive growth

The role of philanthropy in driving social change and equity

Approaches to enhance women’s physical and financial health

With a broad lineup of participants, including global leaders, experts, and innovators, the conference offers a unique opportunity to engage in dialogue, cultivate new partnerships, and drive positive change. Newly announced notable business leaders, celebrities, and members of government include: Jill Biden, former first lady of the United States; Greg Case, president and CEO, Aon; Mary Culler, president, Ford Philanthropy; Patrick Dempsey, actor; Robert Ford, chairman and CEO, Abbott; C.D. Glin, president of PepsiCo Foundation; Jamieson Greer, US trade representative; Ken Griffin, founder and CEO, Citadel; Poppy Gustafsson, minister for investment, United Kingdom; Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia; Earvin “Magic” Johnson, CEO, Magic Johnson Enterprises; Maria Corina Machado, leader, Venezuelan Democratic Movement; Linda McMahon, secretary, US Department of Education; Jason Sudeikis, actor; Linda Yaccarino, CEO, X Corp.; and many more.

Media outlets, including CNBC, Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, and Fox Business, will broadcast from the conference, joining more than 150 press onsite and additional media attending virtually from around the world. The Milken Institute will livestream Global Conference public sessions, expanding access to the event. View the entire list of speakers and the conference agenda and watch the livestream of 170 public sessions online at www.globalconference.org. For updates on the event, follow the Milken Institute on Bluesky, LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook using #MIGlobal.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what’s pressing now and what’s coming next. For more information, visit https://milkeninstitute.org/.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT: Chad Clinton

202.262.1067



cclinton@milkeninstitute.org