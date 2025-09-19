The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East) return for 2025 edition with inaugural Dubai launch

‘ASIA CONNECT: DUBAI’ DISCUSSES OPPORTUNITIES FOR ASIAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT IN THE LEAD UP TO THE SECOND EDITION OF THE AWARDS IN THE MIDDLE EAST

DUBAI, May 30, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – PropertyGuru, Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, today launched the latest edition of its real estate awards programme in the Middle East from Dubai, expanding its reach into the region’s thriving markets.

Following a successful debut in 2024, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East) return for their second edition, providing a widely respected, trusted platform for showcasing the achievements and innovations of developers in the region.



The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East) return for their second edition with the inaugural “Asia Connect: Dubai” launch event

The timeline for the 2025 awards season was revealed today during the “Asia Connect: Dubai” event at the Conrad Dubai Hotel, with distinguished guests and organisers in attendance.

The 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East) programme will conclude in an international luncheon and presentation ceremony at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok during PropertyGuru Week in December 2025.

Key dates for the 2025 Awards are:

19 September 2025 – Entries Close

1-3 October 2025 – Site Inspections

17 October 2025 – Final Judging

12 December 2025 – International Luncheon and Awards Ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand

12 December 2025 – Regional Grand Final Gala Dinner and Awards Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand

Enduring global appeal

Asia Connect: Dubai served as an opportunity for stakeholders in the real estate industry to network and showcase the enduring global appeal of properties in the Middle East to investors.

The premier gathering comes as luxury real estate markets like Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to attract high-net-worth individuals from around the world, according to research by Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine of the Awards. Strategic government initiatives and investor-friendly policies have bolstered property markets and attracted sustained foreign investment into the region.



Asia Connect: Dubai Panel Discussion

A panel discussion, “Opening the Doors for Asian Real Estate Investors in the Middle East,” drew esteemed speakers such as Fiona Juan Wang, senior manager for training and development at DAMAC Properties; Lavin Nalinababu, director for business consultancy at HLB HAMT; and Stephen Oehme, director of Quantum Analysis Pte Ltd Singapore and member of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East) judging panel.



Mr Jules Kay, the general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, giving his speech about ‘Gold Standard’ in the region’s real estate.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Award and Events, was also in attendance, reiterating the programme’s pursuit of excellence in 2025.

He said: “We are happy to introduce the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards to the Middle East to showcase one of the world’s most dynamic property markets to discerning investors and property seekers across Asia. With its appealing economic profile, attractive lifestyle choices, and developers’ commitment to considering the environment, Middle Eastern property offers far more than pure investment. This year, we aim to raise the standard of real estate in a region already defined by excellence, with its ambitious skylines, megaprojects, and sustainability goals. Through the Awards, we encourage the innovators, pioneers, and leaders of this aspirational property market to showcase their towering achievements to the rest of Asia.”

Coco Liu, chief growth officer of HLB Global, came on behalf of the award-winning network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers.

Leveraging upon its experience in monitoring award systems around the world, HLB is entrusted with overseeing the entire judging process of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East). Working with organisers of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, HLB HAMT will supervise the selection process and ensure its fairness, transparency, and credibility.

Informing property seekers

With an expanded roster of categories for 2025, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East) are poised to inform property seekers in other Asian countries of more choices in quality real estate.

New categories include Best Township Developer; Best Community Developer; Best Mega Township Development; Best Completed Mixed Use Development; Best Oceanview Condo Development; Best Oceanview Housing Development; Best Multigeneration Living Condo Development; Best Multigeneration Living Housing Development; Best Renovated Residential Development; Best Renovated Commercial Development; and Best Smart Commercial Development.

The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East) are part of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series. Established in Thailand in 2005, the series marks its 20th edition this year, with a presence now spanning 13 countries and counting across Asia Pacific.

Winners of this year’s Awards in the Middle East may qualify to compete for the Best in Asia titles at the 20th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Bangkok in December 2025. Last year, Oud Real Estate Company triumphed with the Best Mixed Use Developer (Asia) title at the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, following wins during the inaugural PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East).

The 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East) are supported by official property portal PropertyGuru; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

