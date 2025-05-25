TMG Industrial Expands Availability of Metal Garage Sheds, Offering Spacious Storage for Canadian Customers

Tacoma, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2025) – TMG Industrial, a trusted provider of robust and cost-effective storage solutions, today announced the expanded availability of its popular 26′ x 40′ Metal Garage Shed (Model TMG-MS2640), designed to meet the growing demand for versatile outdoor storage among homeowners, farmers, and commercial users. With a focus on durability and practicality, this structure provides 1,040 square feet of secure space, ideal for housing vehicles, equipment, and seasonal items.

TMG Industrial Expands Availability of Durable Metal Garage Sheds, Offering Spacious Storage Solutions for Canadian Markets

Engineered for functionality and ease of assembly, the TMG-MS2640 includes:

Ample Space: 26′ x 40′ footprint with 14′ peak height, accommodating trucks, RVs, farm equipment, and more.

Durable Construction: 16-gauge steel framing and 27-gauge galvanized steel panels for long-lasting performance.

Customizable Access: Two 10′ x 9′ double front doors and a 3′ side entry door, installable on either side.

Weather-Adaptive Design: Sloped vertical gable roof to minimize snow and water accumulation.

Easy Assembly: Pre-drilled components and self-tapping screws enable DIY installation with basic tools.

Priced at $13,999.00 CAD (reduced from $14,999.00 CAD), the TMG-MS2640 includes free shipping to most Canadian locations. Orders ship within 10-15 business days from warehouses in Richmond, BC, or Mississauga, ON, ensuring timely delivery ahead of peak construction seasons. Flexible financing options are available through Affirm, starting at $452/month.

TMG Industrial offers comprehensive support, including:

Detailed Assembly Guides: Step-by-step instructions and video tutorials.

Parts Replacement Service: Easily order missing or damaged components.

Foundation Guidance: Recommendations for concrete slabs or solid wood bases.

“Our customers rely on us for straightforward, honest solutions,” said Tony Tse, Customer Service Lead at TMG Industrial. “The TMG-MS2640 is built to offer reliable storage without overpromising. We encourage buyers to review the specifications carefully and reach out with any questions.”

About TMG Industrial:

Since 2015, TMG Industrial has delivered durable storage solutions to over 75,000 customers. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the company prioritizes transparency, affordability, and customer service.

