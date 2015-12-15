Traliant launches groundbreaking TV-inspired Code of Conduct training and ethics report to help organizations bridge policy and practice

Trailblazing training solution and report explore the critical connections between awareness and action in navigating ethical situations in the workplace

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today unveiled a reimagined Code of Conduct training featuring The Code – a cinematic TV series that helps employees see how their organization’s Code connects to the choices they make every day. Alongside the training, Traliant also released its 2025 Code of Conduct Report, offering new insights on how employees perceive and navigate ethical situations in the workplace.

Training that helps turn policy into practice

Designed to make Code of Conduct training both engaging and effective, The Code delivers short, bingeworthy episodes that immerse employees in realistic ethical dilemmas – from conflicts of interest, accepting gifts and bribery risks to protecting confidential information and reporting misconduct. Paired with a companion podcast that unpacks the learning and shares additional “Code Confessions” scenarios, the experience challenges employees to reflect, relate and apply the lessons long after the course ends.

“A Code of Conduct is only as effective as an employees’ ability to apply it,” said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. “To reduce risk and foster a culture of ethics, organizations need more than awareness – they need to equip employees with the confidence to make the right call, especially in gray areas when the right course of action isn’t always clear. That’s exactly what our training is designed to do.”

With a modular, customizable format, employers can select from a library of pre-recorded risk-based topics that matter most to their organization and even incorporate real stories from within the organization into podcast segments – creating a highly personalized training experience more relevant and aligned with company values.

Insights from the 2025 Code of Conduct Report

In tandem with the course launch, Traliant’s 2025 Code of Conduct Report surveyed over 1,000 US employees to explore how well they understand and act on ethical principles in the workplace. The findings highlight a troubling gap between awareness and action, with more than one-third of respondents (37%) reporting they were unsure how to proceed when faced with an ethical situation in the workplace.

The report uncovers additional key findings pointing to why employers need to better align their Code of Conduct training with the everyday challenges employees face, including:

More than half (57%) of those surveyed observed behavior at work that seemed like a potential violation of their company’s Code of Conduct.

While 72% of Baby Boomers reported never encountering an ethical dilemma where they were unsure what to do, only 51% of Gen Z respondents shared that level of confidence.

22% of respondents have been in a situation where they later realized or learned their actions may have violated the Code of Conduct.

54% of respondents said ethical decision-making at their company could be improved with clearer examples and scenarios in training that reflect everyday situations.

“These survey findings reinforce why traditional, checkbox training falls short,” adds Dahir. “Organizations need modern, relatable training that helps employees understand what the Code looks like in action – and empowers them to act ethically when it matters most.”

For more details on Traliant’s Code of Conduct training and report findings, go to www.traliant.com.

Methodology

The independent market research firm Researchscape conducted the online survey in March 2025. Respondents included 1,032 US-employed adults working in hospitality, healthcare, retail, industrial/manufacturing, and in-office/professional settings in other industries with 100+ employees.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love,” Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.



Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, inclusion training, code of conduct training, and many more.



Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

