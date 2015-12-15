TSplus Launches Subscription Licensing for All Products, Offering Greater Flexibility and New Revenue Opportunities

TSplus Offers Subscription Additionally to Perpetual Licensing The move comes in response to growing demand from partners and clients looking for more adaptable software purchasing models

PARIS, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TSplus, a leading provider of secure remote access and application delivery solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of subscription licensing as an additional purchase option across its entire product range. This major update, now available on the TSplus online stores and reflected in the License Portal, marks a strategic enhancement to how customers and partners can access TSplus software.

TSplus Subscription: An Additional Option, Not a Replacement

For years, TSplus has offered perpetual licenses, which remain unchanged and will continue to be available as the standard choice for those who prefer one-time purchases. Now, customers and partners can also opt for flexible subscription-based licenses, tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses of all sizes – particularly startups, SaaS providers, hosting companies, and organizations seeking to reduce upfront investment.

Importantly, subscriptions can be mixed with permanent licenses on the same server. For example, a Remote Access license can be perpetual, while 2FA is activated via a subscription.

“This is not a replacement, but an expansion,” said François Stoop, International Sales Director at TSplus. “By adding subscriptions, we’re empowering our partners with new ways to serve diverse customer profiles while tapping into a stream of recurring revenue.”

The move comes in response to growing demand from partners and clients looking for more adaptable software purchasing models. With this change, TSplus Remote Access, Remote Support, Server Monitoring, and other core solutions are now available either as permanent licenses or through monthly/annual subscriptions.

And, subscriptions are compatible with all current product versions, including all supported LTS versions.

Key Benefits of TSplus Subscription Licensing

Why choose a TSplus Subscription? To enjoy more flexibility and scalability:

More flexibility : Ideal for dynamic environments or short-term projects.

: Ideal for dynamic environments or short-term projects. Lower upfront costs : Pay as you go without large capital expenditure.

: Pay as you go without large capital expenditure. Scalable plans : Adjust licensing as business needs evolve.

: Adjust licensing as business needs evolve. Recurring revenue: For partners, subscriptions open new opportunities to build sustainable income.

TSplus has published a comprehensive FAQ that answers common questions about subscriptions, compatibility, mixing license types, and more:

TSplus Subscription FAQ

This update is supported by significant changes to the TSplus purchasing interface ensuring a smooth experience for users who choose the subscription route, and fully integrated into the License management portal, where a dedicated “Subscription” tab makes it easy for customers and partners to manage their new licenses.

As of yesterday, 5th of May, subscription licensing is available directly on TSplus product pages. With the rollout now complete, TSplus has also published its updated 2025 pricing (see PDF).

To learn more about our partner offering, visit https://tsplus.net/partner-program/ , or log in to your partner portal to explore the new licensing options.

About TSplus

TSplus provides secure remote access, application delivery, and IT infrastructure management solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. With a strong presence in over 140 countries and more than 500,000 deployments, TSplus helps companies of all sizes reduce IT complexity, enhance productivity, and enable secure digital workspaces. TSplus products are designed for flexibility, scalability, and ease of use — empowering partners and customers with cost-effective alternatives to traditional remote desktop technologies.

Press Contact

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director at TSplus

Caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

