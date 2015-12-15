Ultrahuman Expands its American Factory’s Manufacturing Capacity

Ultrahuman aims to serve 100% of US demand for the Ring AIR through its American UltraFactory in Texas this year.

Plano, Texas – May 8, 2025: Ultrahuman, a pioneer in health optimization technology, has announced that it’s ramping up its capacity of the Ring AIR. Ultrahuman’s manufacturing facility (UltraFactory) in partnership with SVtronics, a US-based electronics manufacturing business, has been operational in Plano, Texas, since November 2024.

With expansion plans underway, the facility aims to serve 100% of US demand for the Ring AIR and will soon scale its production to more than half a million units annually.

“Bringing manufacturing to the US is a key step in our vision to empower more people with real-time health insights,” said Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman. “The UltraFactory in Plano, Texas, allows us to deliver products faster, enhance quality control, and further strengthen our commitment to American consumers to bring them cutting-edge health technology.”

Manufacturing miniaturized technology at scale has complexities that require deep integration of advanced materials, precision engineering, and cutting-edge manufacturing processes. With the UltraFactory, Ultrahuman is bringing all these elements together under one roof, setting a new benchmark for health-tech manufacturing.

This move underscores Ultrahuman’s commitment to American manufacturing as a cornerstone of its long-term strategy. By producing rings domestically, the company is ensuring faster shipping, better service, and increased reliability for US consumers. As Ultrahuman scales its production capacity, the goal is clear – 100% of US demand will be met directly from within the country.

“Our mission has always been to revolutionize human performance, and we recognize that manufacturing plays a critical role in that journey,” added Kumar. “The UltraFactory represents a leap forward, not just for Ultrahuman, but for the future of smart health wearables in the US. We are excited to continue investing in this ecosystem and bringing more world-class technology to consumers.”

Beyond meeting consumer demand, the UltraFactory is also set to drive significant economic growth in the region. The facility is expected to create hundreds of high-skilled jobs, contributing to Plano’s thriving ecosystem. By investing in talent and advanced manufacturing capabilities, Ultrahuman is reinforcing its commitment to strengthening the US technology and healthcare industries.

As Ultrahuman continues its trajectory toward producing half a million rings per year in Plano, American consumers can expect even more groundbreaking advancements that improve the overall American health index.

About Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman is the world’s most comprehensive self-quantification platform. Ultrahuman’s products include the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, the world’s lightest sleep-tracking wearable; Ultrahuman M1, a continuous glucose monitoring platform; Blood Vision, a preventive blood testing platform with pioneering UltraTrace™ technology; and Ultrahuman Home, a revolutionary health device for your home. By collating a large set of biomarkers on an integrated platform, Ultrahuman creates a grand unified view of the human body. For more information and updates on Ultrahuman, please visit ultrahuman.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About SVtronics

SVTronics is a U.S.-based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company headquartered in Plano, Texas. Established in 1996, SVTronics provides end-to-end electronic manufacturing solutions, from design and prototyping to full-scale production, testing, and assembly.