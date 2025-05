Universal Digital Inc. Engages ITG as Market Maker to Enhance Liquidity

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 2, 2025) – Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (“Universal Digital” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market making services agreement with Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (“ITG”), a CIRO-registered broker-dealer, to provide market making services in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”).

ITG will trade shares of Universal Digital on the CSE for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s common shares. ITG will not receive any shares or options as compensation. The engagement is arm’s length, and ITG currently has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Pursuant to the agreement, ITG will receive a monthly fee of C$5,000, plus applicable taxes. The agreement is effective April 30, 2025, and automatically renews on a month-to-month basis unless terminated by either party with 30 days’ written notice.

“We are pleased to welcome ITG as our market maker,” said Timothy Chan, CEO of Universal Digital. “Their involvement is a key step in strengthening the trading infrastructure around our shares as we continue to expand our shareholder base.”

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

For further information contact:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management’s expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the impact of the new management on the Company’s business and operations, the expected impacts of the change of business on the Company’s business and operations, and the Company’s plans following the proposed change of business.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: that the new officer appointments may not impact the Company’s operations or business as anticipated; the Company may not receive the anticipated results on its business or operations following completion of the change of business; the Company’s plans following the change of business may vary; the volatility of the digital asset and cryptocurrency markets; the impact of governmental or regulatory orders or decisions on the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors; and market volatility for the Company’s securities.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the change of business will benefit the Company’s business and operations; and the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors will continue to see growth. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250598