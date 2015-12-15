University of Phoenix Academic Leadership Join National Conference of Association for the Assessment of Learning in Higher Education

Drs. Eric Page and Gretchen Meyers to lead a skill development workshop on using generative AI in learning assessment

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix academic assessment leaders Eric Page, Ed.D., senior manager, Assessment, and Gretchen Meyers, Ed.D., director, Assessment, join the proceedings of the Association for the Assessment of Learning in Higher Education (AALHE) national conference held May 27-30, 2025, in Alexandria, Virginia. Page and Meyers were selected to lead a Skills Development Workshop titled, “A workshop on implementing the Theory to Practice Generative AI Assessment Framework to improve student learning assessment design,” on Wednesday, May 28 at 2:30pm ET.





Along with Dean of Academic Innovation and Evaluation Eve Krahe Billings, Ph.D., Page and Meyers lead learning assessment framework development to inform University curricular design. Together, they recently published an article offering a framework to integrate generative artificial intelligence (AI) into course assessments grounded in existing learning theory, “Theory to Practice: A Framework for Generative AI,” in the publication, Intersection: A Journal at the Intersection of Assessment and Learning.

“Faculty, instructional designers, and academic leaders can benefit from understanding how to integrate generative AI into assessment design,” shares Meyers. “We are excited to present our own process and framework and offer practical applications for consideration and adoption in the wider academic assessment community.”

Krahe Billings, Page and Meyers propose a framework to integrate generative AI into formative and summative assessments across Bloom’s Taxonomy levels and Knowledge Dimensions in order to illustrate the versatility and intricacy of generative AI’s potential applications grounded in existing learning theory while retaining a focus on authentic assessment. They worked on a framework influenced by the University’s skills-mapped curriculum and related academic literature. They collectively reviewed and vetted for appropriate, inventive, authentic, and career-relevant use of generative AI in education, correct and clearly differentiated Bloom’s leveling, and meaningful formative to summative assessment scaffolding, then incorporated feedback from internal stakeholders including College deans, an instructional designer, an institutional assessment professional, and a faculty training and development professional.

Page is a Senior Assessment Manager at University of Phoenix and Associate Faculty in the University’s Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) program. His prior experience across higher education includes serving as Director of Retention and Assessment, Associate Program Director of General Education, and over a decade of teaching at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Foundational to the framework for generative AI, he previously published, “From the Knowledge Dimension to Assessment Design: A Theory to Practice Assessment Framework,” in the publication, The Assessment Review, A City University of New York (CUNY) Publication in 2024. He earned an Ed.D. in Higher and Postsecondary Education from Argosy University, an M.S. in School Counseling from SUNY Albany, and a B.A. in Psychology from SUNY Geneseo.

In her role as Director of Assessment, Meyers oversees academic assessment that relies on innovative practices including administering the University’s Rapid Assessment Process (RAP) and Comprehensive Assessment Process (CAP). Both processes integrate quantitative student learning data with rich qualitative insights from faculty. The implementation of both is described in “Increasing Engagement of Faculty in Assessment” published in Phoenix Scholar, in 2022. Meyers also serves as Associate Faculty in the College of Education and received the Faculty of the Year award in 2017. She is active on the Assessment Learning Exchange as part of the AALHE. Meyers holds an Ed.D. in Administration and Educational Technology and M.A. in Curriculum and Instruction from University of Phoenix, and an M.A. in Reading and Literacy from Walden University.

