Viventium Unveils Enhanced Per Visit Pay Solution to Empower Home Health Agencies

Revolutionizing Workforce Management for Compliance, Flexibility, and Profitability

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viventium, who offers an industry-leading payroll, HR, and compliance platform purpose-built for healthcare providers, today announced Per Visit Pay enhancements to Viventium Payroll. Designed specifically to meet the growing needs of home health agencies, these enhancements streamline payroll processing and safeguard agencies against frequent errors that can result in costly penalties.

As home health agencies adapt to shifting regulations, tight margins, and workforce expectations, Viventium Payroll with Per Visit Pay provides a smarter way for agencies to pay clinicians for skilled nursing and therapy visits. By aligning compensation with visit type while ensuring full compliance with Fair Labor Standards Act and Affordable Care Act requirements, the enhanced offering allows agencies to scale, optimize labor costs, and improve care delivery.

“Home health organizations are being asked to do more with less while continuing to deliver exceptional care,” said Navin Gupta, CEO at Viventium. “Viventium Payroll is purpose-built for home health agencies. Our mission is to deliver industry-specific functionality that empowers agencies to stay compliant, support clinicians, and gain financial control — all in one powerful platform.”

Unlike legacy payroll systems that convert visits into hours using a fixed multiplier, Viventium Payroll captures both the actual hours worked and the number of visits completed. This dual-tracking approach ensures accurate calculation of overtime, retroactive pay, ACA eligibility, sick leave accruals, and more. By automating every step of the payroll process, Viventium Payroll helps eliminate errors, prevent under- or overpayment, and ensure full compliance, streamlining the entire payroll process from start to finish.

Key benefits for home health agencies include:

Predictable profitability : Consistent visit-based pay enables better cost forecasting and margin control.

: Consistent visit-based pay enables better cost forecasting and margin control. Full compliance : Automatically tracks hours worked across visit types for accurate overtime, sick leave accruals, PTO accruals, and benefit calculations.

: Automatically tracks hours worked across visit types for accurate overtime, sick leave accruals, PTO accruals, and benefit calculations. Integrated workflow : Imports data from the EHR and combines visit pay, hourly pay (meetings, travel, documentation), and mileage to reduce errors and save time.

: Imports data from the EHR and combines visit pay, hourly pay (meetings, travel, documentation), and mileage to reduce errors and save time. Transparency and trust : Itemized pay stubs with visit details that clinicians can access easily in the employee self-service app reduce confusion and improve staff satisfaction.

: Itemized pay stubs with visit details that clinicians can access easily in the employee self-service app reduce confusion and improve staff satisfaction. Higher productivity: Seeing the direct impact of productivity on earnings potential, clinicians are rewarded for being efficient.

This release comes at a crucial time. Despite rising costs, home health agencies only saw a modest 0.5% Medicare rate increase in 2025, a rate well below inflation. With expectations that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will further adjust payments under the Patient-Driven Groupings Model, agencies must maximize efficiency and quality to stay competitive.

“With rising cost pressures and increasingly complex compliance demands, it’s more important than ever for home health agencies to have a payroll partner that truly understands their unique needs. At Viventium, we designed our enhanced Per Visit Pay solution to deliver the precision, adaptability, and visibility agencies need to support their clinicians and protect their margins with confidence,” said Terra Vicario, Chief Client Officer, Viventium.

About Viventium

Viventium is healthcare’s trusted ally for payroll, HR, and compliance, combining innovative solutions with deep expertise in the healthcare industry. Its purpose-built cloud-based platform is designed to tackle the complexity and compliance challenges healthcare providers face, simplifying the workday, every day. Viventium helps organizations hire and retain care staff, improve the employee experience, and drive measurable value. Serving clients in all fifty states and supporting over 500,000 healthcare employees, Viventium enables organizations to focus on what matters most: providing compassionate care. It’s a new day, with Viventium.

